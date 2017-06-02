GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Why Manchester City could soon be facing a transfer ban similar to Atletico Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Yesterday, Atletico Madrid saw their appeal over a transfer ban declined. In July 2016, they were charged with breaching Fifa rules over the signing of minors and told they could not register players for the next two transfer windows. 

After missing out on the winter window, the club appealed in order to make an impact this summer instead. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the ban. 

The decision will not only impact arrivals into Atletico this summer but also those expected to depart the club. 

Article continues below

Until Thursday, star striker Antoine Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.  

Jose Mourinho made no secret of the fact he's a huge admirer of the Frenchman, and fans were hoping an official bid was just days away.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Instead, though, Griezmann moved to commit his future to Madrid with a social media post last night. It read "Now more than ever! Atleti. All together." 

United instantly cooled their interest in the player, and will no doubt be looking elsewhere for another world class alternative. 

Griezmann hinting that he is going to stay is the best piece of business Atletico can do this summer. The transfer ban is no doubt a huge inconvenience, but they're not the first club to be given one and they won't be the last. 

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

In fact, if reports from the Mirror are to be believed, Manchester City could soon be banned themselves. 

The club has already secured deals with both Bernardo Silva and Ederson, but want to sign even more players over the next few months.

However, they are being taken to court by Argentine side Velez Sarsfield, who believe they signed a young player from them unfairly last summer.  

16-year-old Benjamin Garre now plays in the City youth academy but joined the club when he was 15, making him a minor when he signed.

Fifa allows the movement of minors between clubs in the European Union and Sarsfield's original complaint was dismissed because Garre has an Italian passport. 

But they've now argued that because he was playing for the club in Argentina, that the deal was unfair and they will have their case seen on July 3.

If previous decisions are to go on, similar to one's taken involving Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico, then there's a real possibility City could face a transfer ban because of that deal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Sergio Aguero
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again