Boxing

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tony Bellew.

Deontay Wilder calls out both Anthony Joshua & Tony Bellew in fiery rant

2017 has been a big year for boxing and especially the heavyweight division.

After the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir, reigned for over a decade, fighters like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker have brought some much-needed excitement to the division.

All three men are world champions right now, but they all know that the money fights are bound to come against each other.

That's not to belittle the threat that Tony Bellew, David Haye or Tyson Fury could bring to the table and an all-British affair with AJ for any three of those men could be big box office business.

Since Joshua beat Klitschko at Wembley earlier this year for the WBA (Super) and IBO and IBF heavyweight titles his star power has never been higher and after a couple of recent videos, it is clear Wilder would like a part of it.

The WBC heavyweight champion nicknamed the Bronze Bomber was very humble during the coverage of the Joshua/Klitschko fight, but now that he is looking to set up a date with AJ, his tune has changed.

"I'm ready to destroy Joshua...I'm ready to destroy all of them...we finna get these fights happening....all of 'em...King Kong too...ain't nobody safe...I'm calling out everybody," Wilder said.

And Joshua wasn't the only man he had on his mind. Wilder had a well-documented altercation with Tony Bellew ahead of the Joshua/Klitschko bout and he taunted the Liverpudlian about the manner of his victory over David Haye.

"I don't know what Tony Bellew getting all excited about...the only reason you beat him is because of his injury...he was beating his ass...he would've continued to beat his ass if he didn't get an injury," Wilder claimed.

Haye was struck down with a ruptured Achilles in the sixth round of his bout with Bellew, but he battled on valiantly for five more rounds before Bellew finally stopped the former heavyweight champion.

With Joshua likely to face Klitschko in a rematch prior to a date with Fury sometime in 2018, perhaps Wilder can wedge himself in between those dates.

A warm-up date against Bellew certainly wouldn't be out of the question either.

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

