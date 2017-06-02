GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Wladimir Klitschko posts statement about Anthony Joshua defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wladimir Klitschko may have lost his world title fight with Anthony Joshua back in April but he gained plenty of respect from his peers and fans.

The 41-year-old floored Joshua for the first time in his professional career but the Brit recovered to secure a stunning a knockout victory in the 11th round.

It was a fight that will be talked about for years to come. It had just about everything you would want from a world heavyweight title clash.

Article continues below

Klitschko has generally avoided the spotlight as much as possible in the immediate aftermath as we await his decision whether he will retire from the sport.

But the Ukrainian issued his first public statement since the fight on Thursday via his official LinkedIn account.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

In it, the former world champ refused to reveal if he will be returning to the ring - with a potential rematch against Joshua still on the cards - but his enthusiasm for the sport remains clear.

And Klitschko admitted that he still felt like a winner when he left the ring at Wembley.

"After years of constantly preparing myself up for victory, this is a completely new experience. I now understand that success does not necessarily mean achieving a set goal," Klitschko wrote.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"Instead, success means achieving the best possible result. Sometimes we cannot see beforehand what the best possible result might be.

"In the end, it was Anthony Joshua who struck the decisive blow and left the ring victorious. I failed to achieve my goal of winning, but I did in fact gain much more than this.

"I never thought I would say such a thing, but: in defeat, I achieved much greater success than I would have had I won. Fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide are celebrating my performance and showing me their appreciation. Even my opponent expressed his respect for me.

"The responses that I received and continue to receive after this night of boxing are overwhelming. Commentators reported that I showed greatness even in defeat."

"It took a while for me to get over not winning in the ring. Yet I immediately experienced an increase in recognition and respect. When I appeared at Wembley Stadium on April 29, I was booed by the majority of the spectators.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"Joshua had a clear home advantage as an Englishman. But as I left the ring again, I got goosebumps. Tens of thousands of people who had wanted me to be defeated were applauding me.

"I experienced enthusiasm, encouragement and respect: for me, my performance, my fair fight and my boxing as a whole. I cannot wish for anything better."

What a true legend of the sport.

Could this be a hint Klitschko would like a rematch with Joshua later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again