Mario Balotelli could have yet another new club come the start of next season.

After a fairly underwhelming loan spell at Milan during the 2015/16 season - where he scored just once in 20 Serie matches - Nice decided they would only offer him a one-year contract when he signed from on a free transfer from Liverpool.

The Ligue 1 club will be regretting their decision now, though.

Balotelli helped Nice finish third and qualify for the Champions League last season, scoring 15 goals in 23 league matches.

Now, Nice are desperately trying to convince Balotelli to remain at the club by offering him a new contract. But the Italian forward is considering his options and is, at the moment, refusing to pledge his future to Nice.

And that’s hardly surprising considering the clubs that are apparently interested in taking him on a free transfer.

According to his agent, Mino Raiola, there are two teams that have declared their interest in the 26-year-old.

Two clubs are keen on Balotelli

"Balotelli trusts me," Raiola told Corriere dello Sport.

"His performances at Nice have been positive, though Mario has to give much more because he doesn't have many more chances.

"I am picky and he knows it. Will he remain at Nice? We'll see. He's wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Marseille."

Ok, Marseille we can understand.

With Balotelli impressing in France - and Marseille finishing fifth in Ligue 1 - it’s hardly surprising to see them want to take a chance on a player that scored 15 goals last season.

Dortmund? Really?

But Borussia Dortmund?

The Bundesliga giants will be playing Champions League football once again next season and already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to call upon.

However, there is serious doubt about Aubameyang's future at the club and Dortmund may need to bring in a couple of strikers to replace him.

But is Balotelli really the answer as they attempt to close the gap to Bayern Munich in Germany? We don’t think so.

Of course, Raiola’s comments must be taken with a pinch of salt.

It wouldn’t be the first time a football agent has lied about interest in his client in an attempt to raise interest or make his current club offer him more money.

