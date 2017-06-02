GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Howard Webb tries to recreate Steve McManaman goal - his efforts are terrible

“Referees are failed footballers.”

That’s the view of some people in football who claim that you only become a referee because you’re terrible at playing the sport.

That might be an unfair statement because we never actually get the chance to see him in action.

Well, apart from a certain Stephen Lodge who tried to show off his footballing skills in a Premier League match between Coventry City and Leicester City in 1999.

Lodge tried to backheel the ball, only to fall flat on his face, embarrassing himself in front of thousands of football fans.

It’s no wonder that referees no longer attempt to kick the ball when they’re trying to officiate.

But what about modern referees. Are any of them any good?

Well, we’ve seen Mike Dean having a little kick about when Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher did a Sky Sports programme about refereeing. In the clip, Dean is seen scoring and celebrating like he once did when Tottenham scored a goal in a game he was officiating.

And one of England’s most successful refs in recent years has been ‘showing off his skills’ ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

That man is Howard Webb.

During his refereeing career, Webb took charge of World Cup and Champions League finals and was considered one of the best officials in football.

Nowadays, he sits inside a truck and offers his opinion on refereeing decisions on BT Sport. He will be doing that once again ahead of this season’s Champions League final.

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH49-BRA-CHI

But before the match takes place, there are plenty of activities going on in Cardiff.

And Webb took part in one of those.

BT have run a campaign called #GoalsRecreated throughout this season where a player attempts to recreate a famous goal from the past.

And it was Webb trying to recreate his BT Sport’s colleague Steve McManaman’s volley from the 2000 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Valencia.

To be fair, it is a difficult skill to pull off but Webb’s attempt were pretty shocking.

His technique is all over the place and some of his attempts were simply embarrassing.

Watch: Webb is rubbish at football

Take a look:

Oh dear.

