One of the key battles that could decide which team will come away with the Champions League is expected to be between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

Real Madrid and Juventus will both be hoping their star men can make the difference in Cardiff on Saturday but there might be more than just the top prize in European football at stake.

Both Buffon and Ronaldo are currently considered frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or and whoever can emerge victorious from the encounter will receive a huge boost to their chances of being crowned the best player in the world.

Of course, it isn't the first time the pair have gone head-to-head.

Ronaldo actually boasts a pretty impressive record against the Italian legend, scoring five goals from their four clashes at club level.

Aside from one brief international meeting back in 2004, they actually came up against each other for the first time at club level during a pre-season game in 2009 that not many people talk about.

Eager to impress after recently joining Madrid from Manchester United, Ronaldo had a mixed game in the semi-final of the Peace Cup in Seville.

As you can see below, the Portuguese star certainly wasn't helped by the woeful state of the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

A couple of fairly poor free-kick efforts early on suggested Buffon was going to have a fairly quiet evening.

But that all changed when Ronaldo stepped up to take a penalty just before half-time.

The forward dispatched the spot kick calmly down the middle while Buffon dived to his left.

The pair were brought much closer together later on in the game when Buffon fumbled a simple catch which allowed Ronaldo in to try and capitalise - skip to 3:27.

Typically, Buffon made up for his error with a brave save and followed it up by doing just about anything to stop his opponent scoring.

Even with his face planted in the ground, the goalkeeper still proved a complete nuisance.

Hasan Salihamidžić restored Juventus' lead in the second half after Fabio Cannavaro had initially opened the scoring in the third minute.

Surprisingly, Juve went on to lose the final against none other than Aston Villa just a few days later.

But Buffon will certainly take a repeat 2-1 victory over Los Blancos on Saturday.

