GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Martin Kaymer disagrees with response to Tiger Woods arrest..

Martin Kaymer condemns Tiger Woods backlash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer took to Twitter late last night to offer his take on the recent Tiger Woods controversy.

Kaymer made his feelings very clear in a two minute video, where he criticised the way the public and media have dealt with Woods' arrest for driving under the influence last Monday.

Woods faced ridicule and criticism after details of his arrest were released along with his mugshot, with Kaymer calling them both very unfair and disrespectful.

Article continues below

In a plea to the public, the German called for people to help Tiger Woods, and for them to inspire him in the ways that the 14-time Major winner had inspired others.

Kaymer cited inspiring golfers and breaking race boundaries as ways that Woods had earned more respect from the public, finding it "nasty" how other people would kick him when he's down and use him for their own enjoyment. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

The video ends with Kaymer asking for people to be kinder, hoping one day for Woods to return to golf.

The career of Tiger Woods went into free fall in 2009 after revelations of infidelity, seeing him endure a win-less streak of 107 weeks before eventually regaining the world number one spot in 2014.

Back surgery in April 2014 saw another downturn, however, with Woods dropping out of the top 100 for the first time since 1996.

Tiger Woods Booking Photo

In May of 2016, Woods plummeted further, falling out of the top 500 for the first time in his career.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel in a traffic lane on May 29. The car was stopped, but running, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He later passed a breathalyser test, before admitting to taking prescription drugs, claiming that he wasn't aware of how they would react together.

You can watch Martin Kaymer's video below.

He was released the same day, and will face an arraignment hearing on July 5.

The future of Tiger Woods is far from certain, but one thing is for sure, the whole sporting world would love nothing more than to see him back on the course doing what he loves one day.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Ryder Cup
PGA Tour
Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again