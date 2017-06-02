Two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer took to Twitter late last night to offer his take on the recent Tiger Woods controversy.

Kaymer made his feelings very clear in a two minute video, where he criticised the way the public and media have dealt with Woods' arrest for driving under the influence last Monday.

Woods faced ridicule and criticism after details of his arrest were released along with his mugshot, with Kaymer calling them both very unfair and disrespectful.

In a plea to the public, the German called for people to help Tiger Woods, and for them to inspire him in the ways that the 14-time Major winner had inspired others.

Kaymer cited inspiring golfers and breaking race boundaries as ways that Woods had earned more respect from the public, finding it "nasty" how other people would kick him when he's down and use him for their own enjoyment.

The video ends with Kaymer asking for people to be kinder, hoping one day for Woods to return to golf.

The career of Tiger Woods went into free fall in 2009 after revelations of infidelity, seeing him endure a win-less streak of 107 weeks before eventually regaining the world number one spot in 2014.

Back surgery in April 2014 saw another downturn, however, with Woods dropping out of the top 100 for the first time since 1996.

In May of 2016, Woods plummeted further, falling out of the top 500 for the first time in his career.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel in a traffic lane on May 29. The car was stopped, but running, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He later passed a breathalyser test, before admitting to taking prescription drugs, claiming that he wasn't aware of how they would react together.

You can watch Martin Kaymer's video below.

He was released the same day, and will face an arraignment hearing on July 5.

The future of Tiger Woods is far from certain, but one thing is for sure, the whole sporting world would love nothing more than to see him back on the course doing what he loves one day.

