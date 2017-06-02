Stephen Curry

His first double-double of the 2017 postseason could not have come at a better time. Steph may have out-done his regular season averages in assists and points but that only tells half the story. The point guard was accountable for the bulk of Durant's first-half scoring as his mere presence on the perimeter split the Cavs' defence and allowed for KD to attack the basket at will. The two-time MVP was dialed in from range, shooting over 50% on his 11 attempts, including some classic Curry moments as he pulled up from mind-boggling range. Often an underrated defender he managed three steals. A classic Stephen Curry performance.

Klay Thompson

There’s no doubt about it, Klay Thompson is in an offensive slump. 3-16 from the field and 0-5 from deep. We are still waiting for that vintage Thompson performance in the playoffs. The shooting guard missed a number of layups in the first half and looked a shadow of his usual self. However, on the defensive end, he was incredible. It's no wonder Klay is considered one of the best defensive guards in the league. Hounding and harassing the Cavs all night, Thompson forced Kyrie Irving and JR Smith into a number of tough shots. His defensive effort is obviously affecting his offence. But with Steph and KD, the superstar-level defence is enough.