Rafael Nadal "played his best match in a while" in an overwhelmingly convincing win in the French Open third-round over Georgian Nikoloz Bashashvili.

Seeded fourth for the tournament, the nine-time champion dropped just one game to his opponent, winning 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 in just 90 minutes.

Wrapping up the first set in an incredibly quick 23 minutes, Bashashvilli managed to register his first game after going 5-0 down in the second set.

Nadal took that set in the next game, however, before cruising to sweep the third set with another 6-0 before an approaching storm threatened to interrupt play.

The win leaves Nadal having won 98 of his 100 best-of-five matches to be played on clay, as he chases a Major championship that would see him become the first player in the open era to have won the same Grand Slam 10 times.

Margaret Court is the only other player to have done the same, winning the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

With a French Open record of 75-2, Nadal enters the fourth round to face fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

"It is always important to be through, that's the most important thing.But obviously when you have positive feelings it is even more important," said Nadal after the match.

"Basilashvili had been playing well. He won against Gilles Simon in the first round who is a tough opponent and also Viktor Troicki.

"I'm happy because I had never played against him and I knew it would be tough.

"He hits the ball so quick but I believe I played my best match in a while."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Nadal is hoping to end a three-year drought by winning what has become his staple tournament.

It has been by far the longest the Spaniard has gone without a Major, having previously never gone a year without one since winning his first in 2005.

Current French Open champion Novack Djokovic plays his third round match against Argentine Diego Schwartzmann later today.

