Tennis

Rafa Nadal comfortably through to the French Open fourth round..

Rafael Nadal produces phenomenal performance at Roland Garros

Football News
Rafael Nadal "played his best match in a while" in an overwhelmingly convincing win in the French Open third-round over Georgian Nikoloz Bashashvili.

Seeded fourth for the tournament, the nine-time champion dropped just one game to his opponent, winning 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 in just 90 minutes.

Wrapping up the first set in an incredibly quick 23 minutes, Bashashvilli managed to register his first game after going 5-0 down in the second set.

Nadal took that set in the next game, however, before cruising to sweep the third set with another 6-0 before an approaching storm threatened to interrupt play.

The win leaves Nadal having won 98 of his 100 best-of-five matches to be played on clay, as he chases a Major championship that would see him become the first player in the open era to have won the same Grand Slam 10 times.

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Margaret Court is the only other player to have done the same, winning the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

With a French Open record of 75-2, Nadal enters the fourth round to face fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

"It is always important to be through, that's the most important thing.But obviously when you have positive feelings it is even more important," said Nadal after the match.

2017 French Open - Day Six

"Basilashvili had been playing well. He won against Gilles Simon in the first round who is a tough opponent and also Viktor Troicki.

"I'm happy because I had never played against him and I knew it would be tough.

"He hits the ball so quick but I believe I played my best match in a while."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Nadal is hoping to end a three-year drought by winning what has become his staple tournament.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

It has been by far the longest the Spaniard has gone without a Major, having previously never gone a year without one since winning his first in 2005.

Current French Open champion Novack Djokovic plays his third round match against Argentine Diego Schwartzmann later today.

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

