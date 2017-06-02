GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Buffon.

Remembering Gianluigi Buffon's incredible save against Filippo Inzaghi in Champions League final

Gianluigi Buffon could finally get his hands on the Champions League trophy this weekend when his Juventus side take on Real Madrid in the final at Cardiff.

The legendary 39-year-old has played 841 matches throughout his illustrious career - 107 in the Champions League - but has failed to lift football’s biggest prize in domestic football.

But it’s not for the want of trying.

Buffon and Juventus have reached the final on two occasions - but have come up short against AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015.

And it was in that final 14 years ago that the Italian made one of the greatest saves in his 22-year career. In fact, you could go so far as to say it was *the* greatest save of his career.

The final between Juventus and Milan at Old Trafford in 2003 wasn’t exactly a classic. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw during 120 minutes, with Milan prevailing on penalties.

But the highlight of the match came in the 17th minute.

Clarence Seedorf’s cross was met by a brilliant header from Filippo Inzaghi. He must have thought he had given Milan the lead but looked up to see Buffon had somehow tipped the ball out for a corner.

How!?

Buffon celebrated the save as if he had just scored a goal while Inzaghi’s reaction said it all.

Watch: Buffon's incredible save

Take a look:

Inzaghi still can't believe it

Years later, and Inzaghi is still struggling to believe Buffon's save.

"I still don't know how he reached that header," Inzaghi told UEFA.

Brilliant.

Unfortunately for Buffon, his save meant very little at the end of the day.

Milan triumphed on penalties to leave Buffon still searching for a Champions League trophy.

Buffon is desperate for CL glory 

And the Juve ‘keeper has explained how his failure to win the competition is motivating him to continue his career.

"If I had already won the Champions League, then I would have had this motivation taken away from me," he said. "It spurs me on."

And Buffon may need to make similar saves to his sensational one in 2003 to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in Cardiff.

Can he finally get his hands on the Champions League?

There will be many football fans out there hoping he does.

Topics:
AC Milan
Italy Football
Juventus
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
