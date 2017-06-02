Kevin Durant made his triumphant return to the NBA Finals on Thursday night in exciting fashion, scoring a game-high 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-91 victory in Game 1.

KD also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists in his all-around domination of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant made three of his six three-point attempts and was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line as well during his outstanding performance. Not much went wrong for the first-year Warrior, but there was one unusual moment he was involved in on Thursday night.

While shooting a free throw, famous singer Rihanna, who was sitting courtside, appeared to yell "Brick!" as Durant released the ball. Durant turned and stared in the popular artist's direction after the shot:

Later in the game, Durant drained a three-pointer from a spot near Rihanna. Clearly, he remembered the earlier jeer, as he turned and stared at the popular singer as he made his way back down the court:

Rihanna is an unabashed LeBron James fan, so it's not out of the question that she'd try to psyche out Durant and the Warriors, even while sitting courtside in Oakland.

After the game, Durant was asked about the potential feud with the popular musician (prompting a hilarious reaction from Steph Curry), but decided to avoid the question altogether, saying he'd leave it up to others to figure out:

After Curry tells him "Don't get into that trap, man," Durant responds to the reporter by saying "Yeah, I won't get into that. I'm cool."

It remains to be seen if Rihanna will attend Game 2 on Sunday, but if she does, it'll be interesting to see if she calls out Durant again. After he torched the Cavs on Thursday, it might not be the best idea for her to anger the star forward.

Durant poses a matchup nightmare for the Cavs, so providing him with any extra motivation would be a huge mistake. Last year, the Warriors had Harrison Barnes in that spot in their lineup, who is still a good player, but not nearly the problem KD is.

The Warriors are now 13-0 to start the 2017 postseason, having swept the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference playoffs. Now holding a 1-0 advantage in the NBA Finals, it will be interesting to see if they can complete a perfect postseason run.

If the Cavaliers can't slow down Durant moving forward, Golden State could be in line to make even more history.