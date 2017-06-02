Give him a driving lane, and he’s already two steps down it before you are able to correctly call out the rotation. Give him a screen, and he’ll find the two foot of space that is all he needs. Somehow deny him that space, and he’ll find the screener with the pass anyway. And on the rare occasions there was a wall inside the paint before him, he could shoot over it.

It is not obvious what can be done about it. In last year’s Finals, the Cavaliers overcame because they could hide a big man on Harrison Barnes, allowing them to switch all other positions. But there is no Harrison Barnes this year. Harrison Barnes is now Kevin Durant. He’s not the one to hide players on. He’s the new frontcourt lynchpin.

Durant has greatly improved as a passer, playmaker and floor-seer throughout the course of his career, and this has never been more evident than this season, when he routinely plays with four other capable-to-great offensive players at every given moment. The eight assists are a by-product partly of the defensive attention he drew – while the Cavaliers’ Swiss cheese defence was not effective in any way all game, it is still to Durant’s credit that he could move them around so freely – and partly due to the Warriors’ multitude of scoring options, even on a misfiring night from Klay Thompson. Yet it also speaks to Durant’s ever-growing basketball IQ. He sees the floor and sees the defence’s intentions several seconds before it begins to move, and has improved not only in his ability to spot passing lanes, but in his ability to get the ball through them. What goes in the book as a 38 points, 8 assists night could have been nearer 50 points if not for a couple of missed shots at the rim (and a slightly closer score line), and 12 assists if Thompson had hit like usual that night. This coming from a forward.

The other major area of growth for Durant this season has been defensively, where he has become a fearsome help defender. Cleveland lost the game because of turnovers, yet Durant’s long arms and timing were a large part of why they committed so many. He was active in the passing lanes, active when free-roaming, kept his hands up and feet moving on switches, and was timely in jumping the passes. Assuming Cleveland finds a way in the rest of the series to get into the basket without having to rely on one-on-one dribbling exhibitions by Kyrie Irving, they will then find they have Kevin Durant at the basket, coming over from the weak side to block the shot like a young JaVale McGee in his prime.

It is open to interpretation whether Durant ‘sold out’ in joining the Warriors last summer. It only really depends on the level of importance given by any individual to the sanctity of being a one club man. What is known fact, though, is that in doing so, Durant completed himself as a player. A great scorer average in other facets of the game, Durant has this season become an all-around superstar of a player to a level he had not before reached. He is the perfect player whose arrival completes a frankly pretty perfect Warriors team.

Which, for Cleveland fans, must be pretty frustrating.