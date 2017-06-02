GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Peterson.

Oxford City sign a new player in McDonald's - and McDonald's reply on Twitter

Earlier this week, the figures of what the Premier League clubs were paid this season were revealed.

Taking into account prize money and TV revenue, champions Chelsea took home an eye-watering £150 million while bottom-placed Sunderland still pocketed more than £93 million.

Simply put, the Premier League is the richest league in the world.

However, that fortune doesn’t quite exist went you go down a few leagues.

And that much was seen on Friday when National League South side Oxford City announced a new signing.

Oxford City revealed on Twitter that they had snapped up Matt Peterson, with an image of him signing a contract.

Oxford City announce new signing

But the image soon went viral with it becoming plainly obvious that the deal was struck in a McDonald’s restaurant.

The original tweet was retweeted more than 1,000 times with plenty of large accounts tweeting about it - including some famous names.

It went viral

Former Crystal Palace and Everton striker Andy Johnson said: "Signings in McDonald's 😩😂 that's a new one... thought ballers were on strict diets nowadays #mcmuffin."

While BT Sport presenter, Jack Humphrey tweeted: "Signing your @OxCityFC deal in McDonalds, with a free Barclays pen 😂😂😂"

McDonald's Twitter replies

And McDonald’s soon got on board.

They brilliant tweeted the non-league club: “Good in the box and often lifting a cup, we’re big fans of @OxCityFC’s tasty new signing!”

Brilliant.

Oxford City will be hoping Paterson can help them improve on their 14th placed finish last season.

The striker began his professional career at Southampton, before moving to Southend and then Burton.

He then took a step into non-league with Aldershot, Gosport Borough and Havant & Waterlooville.

Let’s hope that both Oxford City and Paterson consider it a very happy deal…

Thierry Henry
