Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to win a fourth Champions League when his Real Madrid side take on Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

Even now in his early 30's, the Portuguese forward hasn't lost any of his desire to win trophies that he had when he first burst onto the scene.

And his hunger for success is a contagious trait that appears to have spread to the rest of his Los Blancos teammates in recent years.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is among the favourites to claim the prestigious award yet again this year, has constantly found ways to ensure he remains at the very pinnacle of the sport.

And according to former Madrid ace Mesut Ozil, it really rubs off on those also at the club.

Ozil spent three years at the Bernabeu before moving to Arsenal in 2013 but still had plenty of time working alongside Ronaldo.

When asked what he learned from Ronaldo during their time together, the German midfielder revealed: "His ambition, how hungry for success he is, as a player, you’re always quite similar," as per Goal.

"You want to be successful, you want to bring your best and what fascinated me about him was how professional he was. He’d be the first in the dressing room and the last to leave.

"He’s a grounded guy who is very ambitious, who always gives his best for himself and for the team. What I admired about him was how hungry for success he is.

"He’s not somebody who when he achieves something, thinks ‘OK I can stop now, or I can go easy’. It’s the opposite. He always wants to be more successful - he wants to defend titles and I admired that."

Ronaldo has enjoyed another goal-laden campaign for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Across all competitions this season, the ex-Man United star has found the back of the net 40 times as Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2012.

Meanwhile Ozil has picked up three FA Cup trophies since moving to north London.

However, his immediate future at the club remains in doubt as the German's contract is set to expire in 12 months time.

