MLB

Miguel Sano.

Watch: Minnesota Twins turn impressively smooth triple play vs. Angels

In baseball, an entire inning can change before you can even blink. One minute, it looks like a team is in danger of giving up a big inning, and before you know it they're back in the dugout getting ready to hit.

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Twins had one of those game-changing moments in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels.

With Jefry Marte at the plate, the Angels were threatening to score, as they had runners on first and second base with nobody out, trailing the Twins 1-0.

But, as you can see below, the Twins quickly got out of the jam, as pitcher Adalberto Mejia got Marte to hit a hard ground ball to third baseman Miguel Sano. Sano snagged the ball, touched third base and fired to second baseman Brian Dozier, who touched second base and threw on to first baseman Joe Mauer for the smooth 5-4-3 triple play:

It was the first triple play the Twins have turned in 11 years, and the infielders celebrated the rare accomplishment as they jogged off the field afterwards.

After the game, which the Twins won 4-2, Sano told reporters he was working on turning triple plays during warmups, anticipating getting a chance to pull one off in the game (via ESPN.com):

"I kept thinking about it," Sano said. "I came early this morning and practiced getting the ground balls down the line, touching third and throwing to second. Once the situation came, I just kept saying, 'Mejia, just give me the right pitch, and I'll get it.'"

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he didn't hear Sano predict a triple play on Thursday, but was excited for the young star and his team's brilliant defensive play:

"Rumor has it he called it," Molitor said. "I don't know if he was excited about the play or being prophetic."

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Sano did his part to help the Twins win, hitting a home run in the second inning and going 2-for-4 from the plate. Still, entering the top of the ninth inning, Minnesota trailed 2-1.

That's when the offense came alive, though, scoring three runs to complete the come-from-behind 4-2 victory.

Currently, Minnesota is tied for first in the American League Central division with the Cleveland Indians. The Twins are 27-23, while the Indians sport an overall record of 28-24. The Angels, on the other hand, fell to 28-29 on the year. Though they're in second place in the AL West, they're 11.5 games behind the red-hot Houston Astros in the division standings.

