GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Aaron Judge.

Watch: Aaron Judge shows off insane power with mammoth batting practice home run

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge has been turning heads all season long with his impressive displays of power.

In 49 games this season, Judge leads all MLB hitters with 17 home runs. He's also put up an impressive .326 batting average to go with 38 RBI.

He's a huge reason the Yankees are having one of their best seasons this decade, but he's still finding new ways to show off his strength, as he did in Toronto on Thursday night.

During batting practice before the game against the Blue Jays, Judge unleashed a mammoth blast into the upper deck of the Rogers Centre. As you can see in the video below, even Judge's teammates were stunned by how far he hit the ball.

At 6'7" and weighing 282 pounds, it's not surprising that Judge packs quite a bit of wallop into his bat, but Thursday's blast was a long one even for him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz could feature interesting twist at Extreme Rules

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz could feature interesting twist at Extreme Rules

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

In fact, Statcast measured the home run at an incredible 510 feet. Its top speed was measured at a ridiculous 125.8 mph - about as hard as a baseball has ever been hit:

When the game started, Judge remained productive, helping the Yankees earn a 12-2 victory. He went 1-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run and scoring another.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Though Judge was the star before the game, teammate Aaron Hicks shone the brightest during the Yankees' victory, going 4-for-5 with six RBI and two runs scored. After the game, Hicks told reporters he had a blast at the plate on Thursday night (via ESPN.com):

"It's awesome," Hicks said of his big night. "You always want to have big games and I was able to do that."

Catcher Gary Sanchez provided the power for the Yanks, hitting two home runs off Toronto pitcher Marco Estrada - one in the second inning and another in the fourth.

On the mound, CC Sabathia earned his fourth-straight victory by allowing only one run in 6.1 innings of work. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Thursday's game was the sharpest he's seen Sabathia in a long time:

"He had everything tonight," Girardi said. "It's a very dangerous lineup, he controlled it."

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees improved to 31-20 with Thursday's victory, and now lead the American League East division by three games over the Baltimore Orioles.

With the loss, the Blue Jays fell to a disappointing 26-28 record, trailing New York by 6.5 games in the division race after making it all the way to the AL Championship Series last fall.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB National League
MLB World Series
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Playoffs
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB American League

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz could feature interesting twist at Extreme Rules

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz could feature interesting twist at Extreme Rules

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again