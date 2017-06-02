New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge has been turning heads all season long with his impressive displays of power.

In 49 games this season, Judge leads all MLB hitters with 17 home runs. He's also put up an impressive .326 batting average to go with 38 RBI.

He's a huge reason the Yankees are having one of their best seasons this decade, but he's still finding new ways to show off his strength, as he did in Toronto on Thursday night.

During batting practice before the game against the Blue Jays, Judge unleashed a mammoth blast into the upper deck of the Rogers Centre. As you can see in the video below, even Judge's teammates were stunned by how far he hit the ball.

At 6'7" and weighing 282 pounds, it's not surprising that Judge packs quite a bit of wallop into his bat, but Thursday's blast was a long one even for him.

In fact, Statcast measured the home run at an incredible 510 feet. Its top speed was measured at a ridiculous 125.8 mph - about as hard as a baseball has ever been hit:

When the game started, Judge remained productive, helping the Yankees earn a 12-2 victory. He went 1-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run and scoring another.

Though Judge was the star before the game, teammate Aaron Hicks shone the brightest during the Yankees' victory, going 4-for-5 with six RBI and two runs scored. After the game, Hicks told reporters he had a blast at the plate on Thursday night (via ESPN.com):

"It's awesome," Hicks said of his big night. "You always want to have big games and I was able to do that."

Catcher Gary Sanchez provided the power for the Yanks, hitting two home runs off Toronto pitcher Marco Estrada - one in the second inning and another in the fourth.

On the mound, CC Sabathia earned his fourth-straight victory by allowing only one run in 6.1 innings of work. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Thursday's game was the sharpest he's seen Sabathia in a long time:

"He had everything tonight," Girardi said. "It's a very dangerous lineup, he controlled it."

The Yankees improved to 31-20 with Thursday's victory, and now lead the American League East division by three games over the Baltimore Orioles.

With the loss, the Blue Jays fell to a disappointing 26-28 record, trailing New York by 6.5 games in the division race after making it all the way to the AL Championship Series last fall.

