Atletico Madrid's ban from signing any new players this summer has already thrown a spanner in the works of plenty of prospective moves that were in the offing.

None more so than Alexandre Lacazette's proposed switch from Lyon to Atletico.

If you believe the majority of reports, the French forward had all-but agreed a deal to sign for Diego Simeone's side but the La Liga giants saw their appeal against the ban rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday.

It was a move Lacazette had his heart set on and he must have already been making arrangements to complete the transfer at the soonest opportunity.

But no, now the 26-year-old still has no idea where he will be playing his football next season.

As well as Atletico, there would appear to be another club he is unlikely to be leading the line come August, though - his current one.

That's because Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that he still thinks Lacazette could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

"Real and Barcelona saw their punishments reduced with a favourable decision, but it wasn't the case for Atletico," Aulas told L'Equipe, as per The Mirror.

"Of course, that has changed everything. This is bad news and good news. It was, in financial terms, a very significant transaction.

"We had given Alex the green light to go to Atletico, the club of his heart.

"I've not had his agent on the phone, nor him, as I've been in Cardiff [for the Women's Champions League final]. But I had said to Alexandre not to get too far ahead of himself, as there can always be disappointments in football.

"It brings into question the commitments made on both sides. We had made progress on possible solutions."

That would appear to suggest the Ligue 1 outfit are still in a position to sell their prized asset because they have already lined up potential replacements.

It is certainly just what Man United and Arsenal fans would have wanted to hear after being linked with the forward recently.

Both Premier League teams are on the lookout for a new striker and Lacazette would appear to fit the bill very nicely now Atletico are out of the picture.

But are they?

Perhaps not completely, as Aulas also said that if Lacazette is determined to join Los Rojiblancos he could stay at Lyon until January - when Atletico can register new players again.

He added: "The solution would be for him to stay here until the ban is over.

"Football has a magical ability to throw everything up in the air. We might have one extra striker next season."

There might be another sting in the tail in this saga yet...

