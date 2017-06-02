GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Barcelona scored one of the finest team goals in the Champions League vs Liverpool in 2001

Unlike Manchester United or Arsenal, Liverpool didn’t get their hands on any silverware this season.

But the club achieved their number one goal of securing a place in the Champions League.

The Reds, who have played in the Europa League the past two campaigns, sealed a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

And Jurgen Klopp was delighted to lead Liverpool back to the big stage in his first full season at Anfield.

"It is a long season and when our timing got better we were unbelievably dangerous," he told Sky Sports, per FourFourTwo.

"I am really happy about this. I think people deserve this opportunity for us to be able to qualify for the Champions League."

Liverpool's 10 potential opponents

Liverpool must progress through the qualifying round to reach the group stages but, as one of the seeded teams, they have an advantage.

They could face any of the following 10 names in the play-off round: Viktoria Plzen, CSKA Moscow, Club Brugge, Sporting Lisbon, Steaua Bucharest, Young Boys, Nice, Hoffenheim, Istanbul BB, AEK Athens.

Memories

Liverpool have a great relationship with the Champions League, of course. Only two teams, Real Madrid and AC Milan, have won the prestigious competition, which was once known as the European Cup, more times, and we have Liverpool to thank for arguably the greatest final in history.

Their comeback win over Milan in the 2005 final, the fifth time Liverpool have hoisted the trophy, is still spoken about to this day.

What Klopp would give for a chance to see how his side stacks up the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool played Barcelona in 2001

Liverpool were named in the same group as Barca in the 2001-02 Champions League. They finished second, behind the Spanish giants, and were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona got a step further by lost in the semis to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Liverpool, managed by Gerard Houllier at the time, got a glimpse of just how impressive Barca were when the Blaugrana beat them 3-1 at Anfield.

Michael Owen gave the Reds the lead but Patrick Kluivert hit back minutes before half-time. Fabio Rochemback then turned the tie on its head before Marc Overmars ended Liverpool’s hopes six minutes from time.

Marc Overmars

Watch: Barcelona's brilliant team goal

Overmars’ goal is one of the finest team goals in the history of the competition. Barca strung together 24 passes before the Dutchman, put through by Xavi, rounded Jerzy Dudek to score.

Check it out below.

Fabregas loved it

Former Barcelona man Cesc Fabregas picked it as his greatest Barca goal.

"I remember that amazing goal scored by Marc Overmars against Liverpool,” he said in 2010, via the Telegraph.

"There were something like 20 or more passes and then the goal. It was unbelievable, classic Barcelona. It looks so simple, it looks so beautiful - it's the way the game should be played.

"But while it is definitely beautiful, it's definitely not easy. If it was everybody would play that way.”

What's the best goal in Champions League history? Let us know in the comments section below!

