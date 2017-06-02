Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Former WWE Diva Cameron joined the company back in 2011 as a member of the revival of Tough Enough.

After a year in the developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), Cameron was brought up to the main roster as a member of the Funkadactyls, one-half of the dancing valets (the other being current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi) to former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay.

The Funkadactyls later broke away from Clay and began competing as a tag team, in addition to becoming cast members of the WWE's Total Divas show on E!. Soon after, Cameron and Naomi split up and began competing in singles competition.

Article continues below

After being sent back down to developmental in NXT, Cameron was released from her contract with the WWE in May of 2016. Since her departure, she has launched her own anti-bullying campaign which she calls "Wrong #" in addition to starting her own YouTube channel.

She currently co-hosts "Two on Where" on Extra TV, and recently did an interview with Extra to talk about her time with WWE and a potential return to the company. Cameron says she left on good terms with the WWE and that she is completely open to a potential return to the ring down the road (quotes via RingsideNews):

Article continues below

"As far as I am concerned WWE and I parted on good terms. I have no ill will towards anybody there. I am grateful for my time as a WWE talent.

"I appreciate all of the love and the hate I have received over the years from the WWE Universe. No matter what was said about me I appreciate their candor and their passion for the business."

"I would definitely love to come back in the future to show the WWE Universe my full potential. I like to say this isn't goodbye but more like see you later.

"There will forever be a chip on my shoulder. Maybe one day I will be able to prove myself to the WWE Universe."

Prior to leaving the company, Cameron received a lot of criticism for her in-ring work from WWE fans, which turned the WWE Universe off to her character. If she does make the decision to return to the ring, she needs to tune up her in-ring performance.

Would you like to see Cameron return to the WWE in the future? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms