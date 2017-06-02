Almost every single Monday Night RAW title will be on the line at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, with Brock Lesnar’s absence meaning the Universal Championship won’t be defended.

Instead, five men will battle it out in the main event to see which one advances to the new and questionably-named Great Balls of Fire event to challenge The Beast Incarnate.

EXTREME RULES

Either Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor or Samoa Joe will have that opportunity – so perhaps the biggest championship match taking place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland will see Dean Ambrose put the Intercontinental title on the line against The Miz.

The interesting stipulation about this contest, though, is that The Lunatic Fringe will lose the title should he get disqualified because of what occurred on RAW weeks prior to the event.

Fans have been critical of Ambrose’s reign as champion, with many believing The A-Lister deserves to hold the gold because of the incredible work he was doing before the superstar shake-up.

In fact, WWE has been criticised for moving both of them after they impressed on SmackDown LIVE, and they even scrapped a feud featuring both men which involved Renee Young – so they seemed to have picked it up again from nowhere.

Fans that want The Miz to win on Sunday could be in for some good news, as a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is claiming a new Intercontinental Champion will be crowned on the night.

While the outcome might not come as a surprise for many, the same source is reporting that the title change will take place under intriguing circumstances.

DISQUALIFICATION

For weeks now, WWE has done a great job of hyping up the disqualification aspect, and if Ambrose is disqualified then he won’t be champion – this is the route they could be going down.

A couple of weeks ago, we finally witnessed the in-ring debut of Elias Samson after weeks of drifting from segment to segment, and he put on an impressive display against Ambrose.

The Miz attacked Samson, but not with any malice as he just wanted to hand him the victory and the source is claiming that Samson could return the favour and attack The Miz, but it would mean he leaves the arena as the new champion.

While it’s a fantastic way to have fans sympathise with Ambrose for the manner in which he may lose the title, it’s a great way to continue the incredible heel run by The Miz and it also means Samson does something important on the night too.

Although, you could question why Maryse wouldn’t get involved to draw even more heat towards them as a power couple.

