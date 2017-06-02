When it comes to scoring screamers, there are few better than Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend’s career is littered with world class finishes from outside the box, regardless of the occasion. You only need to look back on the 2006 FA Cup final to remind yourself of his undoubted talent.

One of the pinnacles of his career undoubtedly proved the 2005 Champions League final, though, and the appropriately acclaimed ‘Miracle of Istanbul.’

While there were no Gerrard screamers on that particular occasion, the midfielder found the net and won a crucial penalty in Liverpool’s astonishing comeback from 3-0 down.

It saw the 37-year-old secure European glory – a more than adequate palliative for the lack of Premier League titles.

Well, ahead of this year’s particular Champions League climax, the Liverpool star has extended his affinity for the competition and his eye for a belter. As ever, it proved quite the potent combination.

Ahead of the match in Cardiff, Gerrard represented the BT Sport All Stars in a friendly clash with YouTube sensations Hashtag United. The five-a-side fixture took place on a floating pitch in the Welsh capital, naturally.

He more than proved his clash in match, too. In fact, Gerrard stole the show with an incredible finish from kick-off.

The superb strike can be seen below:

Come on Stevie, that’s just rude.

With the YouTube side recuperating from kick-off, the ex-Liverpool captain finds the net with venom and accuracy. While the goalkeeper could certainly have done better, he probably would have flown into the top corner too if he got his hand to the ball.

It’s no wonder Liverpool turned to him just last week with Gerrard joining Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman in a post-season friendly. He was able to help his old side onto a 3-0 win over Sydney FC.

He doesn’t seem to have lost an ounce of skill and class.

Unfortunately for Gerrard however, it will be Real Madrid and Juventus contesting the trophy he won in 2005 on Saturday. That being said, Liverpool have regained their Champions League status with a sound fourth place finish this campaign.

Nevertheless, regardless of the teams fighting for the trophy, they’ll never be a match quite like the climax of 12 years ago. Equally unlikely is there being a finish quite like Gerrard’s and that’s on a five-a-side pitch.

What. A. Strike.

