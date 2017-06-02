The NBA Draft is less than a month away, but league commissioner Adam Silver is ready to take a closer look at the process involved getting to that point.

The league has discussed varying options for addressing the NBA Draft lottery in the past but failed to find a solution. That conversation took a back seat to collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the league and National Basketball Players Association.

With the CBA in place, the league can now shift its attention back to an important area that could use a refresher. Silver's been progressive since taking over as commissioner, unafraid to consider out-of-the-box options to help push the NBA in the right direction.

That's why he plans on bringing draft re-form discussions front and center again. Silver spoke with media on a conference call Thursday and explained that the league plans on taking another look at how the NBA Draft lottery works.

"[The lottery] is something, as I’ve said before, we want to turn back to. We waited on the lottery in part because we wanted to see if there were going to be changes in the collective bargaining agreement that would impact how teams traded for players and how free agency worked.

“And, as you know, it stayed roughly the same, so our plan is to turn back to the lottery. I think that there are some corrections we need to make there,” Silver said, transcribed via Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype.

Some executives around the league were reportedly unhappy with the results of the 2017 NBA Draft lottery, with large market teams all landing top-three picks. The Los Angeles Lakers have landed the No. 2 pick three years in a row, and the Boston Celtics will add the No. 1 pick to a team that was just eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, have been the biggest alleged offenders of "tanking" and add another lottery talent to a team that has two No. 1 picks already on the roster.

Teams are encouraged o lose in order to improve their odds when numbers are drawn. That's something Silver wants to address in any new system the implement. Another hot topic is the one-and-done rule.

Silver believes that in its current structure one-and-done college stars are hurting both the NCAA programs and NBA in ways. Some league executives prefer raising the age minimum to 20, while the NBPA would prefer to lower it to 18.

With the CBA squared away, this is clearly the next area that needs to be combed through carefully. The lottery was introduced in 1985 and has seen adjustments since then, but in recent years "tanking" has created