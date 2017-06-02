Report on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for failed RAW segment

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss was part of one of the worst segments the WWE has ever produced in recent memory.

The RAW Women's Champ is set to defend her title against Bayley at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sun. June 4, 2017) in a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match. The first woman to climb the turnbuckle and retrieve the kendo stick suspended above will be allowed to use it on their opponent legally.

Over the past few weeks on RAW, Bliss has been attacking Bayley with kendo sticks, but it seems as though the "Hugger" has had trouble getting extreme herself.

In an attempt to get under her opponent's skin before their collision, Bliss hosted a heel version of the "This Is Your Life" segment for Bayley on RAW. The segment was truly awful and received a ton of negative reviews from the WWE Universe.

Bliss had brought back multiple personalities from Bayley's past including her former teacher. The teacher stated that Bayley was a good student who always sat at the front of the class but always needed her father to sit with her as she couldn't be without him for too long without crying.

Then Bayley's former best friend was spoken to, who revealed that Bayley was a nice girl but she never wanted to go out because she preferred to stay home and watch wrestling instead. Finally, Bayley's ex-boyfriend was spoken to and stated that he only was with Bayley to get closer to her best friend, who was standing right next to him.

The two began to make out and the segment ended with Bayley coming out only to get beat down by Bliss yet again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials do not blame Bliss at all for what happened in the segment but instead commended her for doing the best she could with what was given to her. It was noted that the general feeling backstage was that the angle could have gone a whole lot worse if anyone else but Bliss was at the helm.

