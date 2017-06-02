The majority of neutrals will be hoping Juventus can defeat Real Madrid in tomorrow’s Champions League final.

Primarily for one reason: to see Gianluigi Buffon hoist the big-eared trophy.

The legendary Italian has appeared in two Champions League finals and lost them both. The first was in 2003, when Juve lost on penalties to AC Milan at Old Trafford.

And two years ago, the Old Lady were beaten by Barcelona. Buffon managed to keep up his impressive record of never conceding against Lionel Messi, but he couldn’t help Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar netting in a 3-1 win for the Spanish club.

Buffon is 39-years-old now. There’s every chance this will be his final opportunity to win the one trophy that has eluded him.

Fans would also love to see Dani Alves with a winner’s medal around his neck come tomorrow evening.

Alves, who won the Champions League three times with Barcelona, has made the Blaugrana regret letting him go this year, his status as the world’s best right-back solidified with his performances in Europe.

Alves: 'It would be special to win for Buffon'

On Thursday, Alves, 34, admitted it would be “special” if he could help Buffon land the trophy.

“Life has brought me here to this team to try and deliver a dream that for quite a long time now I've already had,” Alves said, per FourFourTwo. “Unfortunately we haven't lived this dream yet.

"I just came to try and share this dream with them, a player as important as Gigi to not have this trophy… it would not change very much in his career as a footballer but I think it would be one more wonderful page added to his football history.

"We need to use this opportunity to make sure that the dream becomes a reality and to make football history.

"To win a trophy with Buffon before he retires - that would be special for me."

The text Alves sent to Buffon

Buffon was sitting next to Alves when he made those comments. The goalkeeper then revealed the exchange the pair had upon the Brazilian’s arrival in Italy in the summer of 2016.

"I sent him a text when I heard he signed for Juventus. He's a bit like me, he's an optimist and he said 'yes I will help you win the Champions League’,” Buffon said.

"Until now he has been a revelation for me. Not as a player, we've all seen, we've all learned what he can do on a pitch.

“We know him as a footballer but I met him and got to know him and off the pitch there's a lot more to him than what you see on the pitch."

How can you not root for them?

