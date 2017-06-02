Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign has taken the professional wrestling world by storm.

It's a great story that shows how a guy who started off as a member of the comedic stable Three Man Band (3MB) could leave the WWE, re-invent himself physically, and return to conquer the top of the WWE mountain. Mahal defeated future WWE Hall Of Famer Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last month to win the WWE strap.

Mahal's title reign has been rumored to be a part of the WWE's big promotional push in India. It all began in the Andre The Gian Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, where Mahal was a finalist in the match before getting eliminated by Mojo Rawley, who had some help from New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski.

Soon after, Mahal won a Six Pack Challenge match on SmackDown Live to be crowned the No. 1-contender for the WWE Championship. He defeated Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler.

He then main evented Backlash against Randy Orton last month in Chicago. Mahal had recently aligned himself with the Singh Brothers, who helped him greatly throughout the match. At one point they pulled Mahal out of the ring after getting hit with an RKO.

This angered Orton, who sent both brothers through announce tables and also delivered his signature double DDT to them through the ropes. As Orton pushed them out of the ring, Mahal snuck up from behind and hit "The Viper" with his finisher for the three count.

Per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, India finishes in first place ahead of the United States and South Africa in WWE product consumption. Their consumption doesn't match the income the country generates for WWE, however, therefore the company has established a new office in India in order to generate more revenue.

The WWE's increase in attention to the Indian market comes after Impact Wrestling's Indian tour came to an end, as both companies are looking to capitalize on the huge pro wrestling fanbase in the country.

As a result, it is also being reported that Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign isn't expected to end anytime soon. At this time the WWE is not planning an Indian tour.

As a result, it is also being reported that Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign isn't expected to end anytime soon. At this time the WWE is not planning an Indian tour.

