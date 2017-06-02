If there are two guys you can rely on in WWE to not only put on an entertaining match but one without any mistakes, you can’t look past AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

One is finally getting all of the credit he deserves on the biggest platform possible, while the other has been criminally underrated for quite some time and a heel turn may have finally given Ziggler a new lease of life.

SMACKDOWN MAIN EVENT

The two have had numerous matches in the past which fans have enjoyed, but it’s their most recent which has started plenty of speculation on whether the ending went as planned.

Earlier this week on SmackDown LIVE, the Phenomenal One once again battled the The Showoff in the main event after they both traded victories in the past.

Ziggler first picked up a win in a number one contender match, while Styles got one back in the same stipulation and went on to dethrone Dean Ambrose to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

With only bragging rights at stake this time around, it was Ziggler who won but a new update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests the ending of the match was botched.

BOTCHED ENDING?

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter this week on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, and you can watch the incident in the video below too.

Thankfully, it wasn’t anything serious but it’s been claimed that Ziggler was supposed to pick up the win while Styles’ foot remained on the rope.

After hitting him with a Superkick, Styles’ foot landed on the bottom rope but Ziggler moved it out of the way – originally, though, the plan was for Ziggler to pin Styles while his foot remained on the rope.

Alvarez went on to mention that even the announcers highlighted Styles’ foot being on the bottom rope, and they may have had to reword the finish of the match as they might have anticipated the pin being waved off by the referee.

Meltzer then predicted that the two could meet again in the next few weeks, which could see Styles pick up a victory of his own.

However, it may have to happen next week as WWE is having a huge episode of SmackDown the following week where Styles will meet Kevin Owens while Ziggler takes on Shinsuke Nakamura.

While the finish didn’t go as planned, Ziggler probably doesn't mind as his record now boasts another clean victory over AJ Styles which is brilliant for his credibility as a heel on SmackDown.

