Chris Paul.

The reason Chris Paul is reportedly 'seriously considering' joining the Spurs

Chris Paul is set to be arguably the most impactful free agent available when the NBA summer bonanza tips off on July 1. 

Paul is planning on opting out of the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers, facing a huge free agency decision. The 32-year-old point guard may be looking at the final major contract of his career, making his decision all the more intriguing this summer. 

Signing Paul could put any contender over the top, adding the point guard many consider to be the best floor general in the league over the last decade. That's why rumors of Paul being interested in joining the San Antonio Spurs are generating serious buzz. 

Paul would be a huge addition for the Spurs, giving them a major roster boost. With Parker's age and recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon, Paul could alleviate the pressure on TP to carry a large load. It would also make them a dual-threat backcourt.

That might just be enough firepower to at least threaten the Golden State Warriors.

That's the driving reason Paul will give "serious consideration" to the Spurs should he decide it's time to move on from trying to get over the hump with the Clippers, reports Marc Stein of ESPN. It makes sense that at his age, with his experience, he's honed in on finding his way to a title. 

Paul rumors, along with the impending free agency of Blake Griffin the Clippers are also facing, has led them to look outside of their organization for help in keeping Lob City in place as a contender. 

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are reportedly making significant strides toward adding the legendary Jerry West to their front office, a move that would give LA some much needed internal help while also being a selling point to both Paul and West. 

West has enjoyed considerable success as an executive in the NBA, helping the Los Angeles Lakers capture multiple championships in different eras. He's also been a part of the Warriors' front office for years, but his contract expires with the team in July. 

The Clippers are hoping on landing a "Big Three" of their own by retaining Griffin and Paul while also signing West away from the Warriors. Paul, meanwhile, might be better off trying to make a superteam of his own in San Antonio if he wants a shot at a championship before he retires.

CP3's free agency decision will be one of the biggest dominoes of the summer, and the Spurs would have to be considered serious contenders if they were able to pull off the signing. There are some financial hurdles they'll have to clear, but they could be worth the price of adding Paul.

