GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic gets into heated altercation with umpire at French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Novak Djokovic is through to the fourth round of the French Open but boy did he make things look difficult.

The defending champion needed five sets to defeat world No.41 Diego Schwartzman 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-1.

Unfortunately for those watching at Roland Garros, a shoulder problem appeared to prevent Schwartzman from making the final set the shootout we were all hoping for.

Article continues below

Djokovic heaped praise on the inspired Argentinian after his win.

“I expected a difficult match with a lot of baseline rallies because the conditions are very heavy,” the 30-year-old said, via The Sun.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

See: Paul Pogba reacts to Antoine Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico

See: Paul Pogba reacts to Antoine Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico

“I’d like to congratulate him for a great battle because he played very, very well.”

Djokovic vs the umpire

Not only did Djokovic come up against an opponent playing above his world ranking suggests, but he also ran into an umpire who was willing to penalise him for taking too long between points.

In the fourth set, Djokovic, serving at 4-0 up, was docked a first serve after umpire Carlos Ramos deemed he was taking too much time.

Then, with Djokovic facing a break point, he received a warning from Ramos for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The umpire’s decision prompted a furious reaction from Djokovic, who immediately went to his chair.

“What did I say, why did you give me a warning?” Djokovic asks.

p1bhl5c2rpr31k3514vn8pear39.jpg

Ramos then tells Djokovic that it was his poor attitude that forced his decision.

“You’re losing your mind,” Djokovic retorts before walking away.

p1bhl5cqbj10pc15jm1u0t16j9hb.jpg

Watch: Djokovic gets into heated exchange with umpire

Watch the heated altercation below.

Djokovic is working with Agassi

Djokovic will have to up his game if he wants to win the tournament.

The world No.2 is playing in his first event with Andre Agassi as his coach and the American admitted he will work with Djokovic at Wimbledon if asked.

“If he wants me there I will come and figure it out,” Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam winner, said, per The Sun.

“There’s a lot of responsibility so whatever’s practical and achievable, 100 per cent I will make the effort.”

Will Djokovic win the French Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juan Martin Del Potro
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Venus Williams
French Open
Jo Wilfried Tsonga
Stanislas Wawrinka

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Former WWE Superstar opens up on creative frustrations with the company

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

See: Paul Pogba reacts to Antoine Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico

See: Paul Pogba reacts to Antoine Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again