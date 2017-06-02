Neither Floyd Mayweather nor the UFC’s Conor McGregor will ever admit that they’re the B side in any potential negotiations for a super fight.

Money can probably stake the claim of being the A side, though, as he’s been at the top of the game for the majority of his career and remains in the limelight even though he’s now retired.

NEGOTIATIONS

However, the Irishman has brought plenty more excitement to mixed martial arts along with more fans than ever before, so you can see why both men believe they deserve to earn more than the other should a fight ever take place.

UFC president Dana White has apparently been trying to negotiate with Team Mayweather after it was revealed that the Notorious had signed his end of the deal, but we haven’t heard any concrete updates from the American’s camp – even if he has displayed an interest in making it happen.

However, if White’s latest comments are anything to go by then Mayweather may show even less interest than he’s currently displaying.

Last month, White claimed that McGregor could earn around $75 million from the fight while the 49-0 boxer could end up earning north of $100 million which are figures you’d usually expect; even if you’d raise an eyebrow at the amount McGregor could take home considering he has no experience at the elite level - or any level for that matter.

PERCENTAGES

Now, White has told the Mirror that he believes a 50-50 split is a fair deal instead.

According to Boxing News 24, he said: “We haven’t even talked percentages yet.

“Floyd can think whatever. But the machine that the UFC has and Conor McGregor alone is a machine by himself.

“I think that 50-50 is pretty fair.”

Even the detractors will admit that the 50-50 percentage isn’t fair, especially as McGregor has never fought inside of a boxing ring, while he’s only ever fought five times on pay-per-view for the UFC and his financial achievements pale in comparison to what Mayweather has achieved over his illustrious career.

Granted, McGregor has drawn some big numbers in those pay-per-view outings which skyrocketed the UFC to a new level, but it’s probably still not enough to warrant a 50-50 split and you’d be forgiven for assuming White is bluffing with his latest claim.

After claiming Mayweather is looking at upwards of $100 million, he’s probably looking at a 60-40 split instead which means households could be charged a lot too for purchasing the event.

That’s all in the future, though, for now, we have to wonder if anything will be made official or whether we’ll keep going in circles with no end in sight.

