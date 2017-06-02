Jinder Mahal currently sits atop the WWE mountain, as he reigns as the promotion's heavyweight champion of the world.

Mahal defeated future WWE Hall Of Famer Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash this past month in Chicago and earned the first title of his WWE career. It has been widely speculated that Mahal's win could be due to the WWE attempting to capitalize on the huge professional wrestling market in India, but regardless, Mahal is running away with his opportunity.

Since returning to the WWE, however, Mahal has noticeably re-invented himself physically as he has been looking extremely ripped on WWE TV. Many fans immediately claimed that Mahal was using steroids to improve his physique, but "The Maharaja" has shot those claims down.

Mahal recently did an interview with GQ Magazine to respond to those fans' claims and stated that nobody really understands the hard work he puts in when he trains for in-ring competition (quotes via WrestleZone):

“I don’t think people realize the hard work that goes into it. Nobody sees the work I’m putting in the gym. Nobody sees me doing cardio first thing in the morning.

"Nobody sees me lugging around that suitcase. And just generally, people don’t have that much knowledge about diet and the effects that diet alone can have on your body. If you see a bodybuilder before they’re in competition shape to when they get into competition shape, that’s all dieting, carb cutting, and macronutrients.

"I mean, you can totally transform yourself just by cutting carbs and even something as simple as drinking a gallon of water a day. The average person—like, 90 percent of the average population—is dehydrated.

"That’s another thing that I do now, which has been a huge key.”

The WWE champ then listed all the clean supplements he uses to help himself stay in shape:

“I actually take quite a few supplements. I have protein with me all the time. I always have branched-chain amino acids. I take those with water before my morning cardio. They prevent muscle breakdown.

"I take a magnesium supplement before my workout because it prevents cramping. You know, I have to wrestle every night and I have to train so hard—sometimes I’ll work out and then later on I feel my back starting to cramp up. So magnesium helps a lot with that.

"I take multivitamin packs. There’s like 10 different multivitamins and digestive enzymes all in one little packet. I take one packet of those every morning.

"I take creatine and a pre-workout before I work out. And I always switch my pre-workout. Every bottle I finish, I get a different one so my body never gets used to it.”

What are your thoughts on fans saying Mahal could possibly be doing steroids?

