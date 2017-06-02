Kane on if he'll run for office with The Rock

The Rock could possibly be the next President Of The United States.

After WWE Hall Of Famer Donald Trump became the 45th President of the U.S, more and more celebrities are continuing to come out of the woodwork and express their interest in running for office. One such name is none other than former WWE Superstar and Hollywood box office attraction The Rock.

The Rock has been teasing a potential run for office for some time now, and there are actually a lot of people behind "The Great One's" potential run.

Rock isn't the only WWE alumni to be interested in politics, however, as former WWE Champion Kane is in the midst of running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "The Big Red Machine" has been interested in running for public office for some time and is capitalizing on the opportunity now that his in-ring career with WWE is up.

Kane recently did an interview with Bleacher Report to talk about running for office and was asked if he'd ever considered running on Rock's presidential ticket if "The Brahma Bull" decides to make a run at the oval office. At this time, however, Kane seems more focused on his mayoral race at the moment (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Would I run with The Rock? Probably not. ...I just want to do a good job as mayor. The local and the state levels are discounted too much.

"And I'm not devaluing the role of the federal government, but the country is right now in a top-down direction, and I want to be part of the wave that brings it back to a bottom-up nation, starting with the states."

He was then asked about using his notoriety in professional wrestling to get his foot in the door of politics:

"In politics, perception can be reality. But I'm not interested in people who want to vote for me because they know Kane from TV. I want people to vote for me because of my positions.

"Name recognition is a door opener, and I use it, but I believe you stay inside only if you have good ideas. All I ask is for a forum to prove that I have those ideas."

