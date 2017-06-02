GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rey Mysterio, Jr. on why he never worked with Impact wrestling

Rey Mysterio, Jr. is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, wowing crowds with a Lucha Libre style that had never been seen before in America.

Mysterio paved the way for cruiserweights with WCW in the 90's, using his high-flying and creative talents to help take the promotion to new heights. His transition to the WWE made him an even bigger star, culminating with multiple WWE World championship runs. 

He enjoyed a 13-year run with the WWE that ended in 2015. Rey has since gotten involved in the independent circuit, but most notably is part of Lucha Underground. He's one of the most recognizable stars in the last two decades and for good reason.

Mysterio never washed onto the shores of TNA, though, like so many top-billed WWE stars do once they become free agents. It's wasn't for lack of interest, it seems, as the two sides had opened discussions about the potential.

Mysterio ultimately didn't feel it as the right situation, and it seems he didn't want to sign a restrictive contract with his newfound independence post-WWE.

"I was actually in conversations a while back with Impact about doing some shows. To be honest with you, it's not that I don't want to go work for them, it's just like I didn't have it in my game plan. I also didn't have Lucha Underground in my game plan before it was created.

"If the circumstances were right, I wouldn't mind going. I'm not interested in signing a contractual deal, but I would love to do some shows. People want to see diversity in their opponents and fans want to see their dream matches. If people want to see a match-up, let's make it happen," Mysterio told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated

He's currently enjoying trying something different with Lucha Underground while keeping his eye on the independent scene, but last December didn't shoot down the idea of someday returning to the WWE.

"You never say never. but I am very, very comfortable in the position I’m in with Lucha Underground. I love their schedule, I love their style, I love what they have to offer. I don’t think there will ever be another company that has what Lucha Underground has. It’s very unique, exciting, and fresh—this is really something new," Mysterio said in another interview with Sports Illustrated

Mysterio brings major excitement in the ring and would have been an interesting fit with Impact's wrestling style. It doesn't sound like that's happening any time soon, though. 

