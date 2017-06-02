Once he officially calls time on his illustrious career, there’s no denying that Chris Jericho will not only be a first-ballot Hall of Famer but he’ll go down as one of greatest of all time.

He’s so loved by the WWE Universe that he’s one of the only stars that’s able to get away with multiple returns and short stints because we know when he’s in WWE, he’s giving it his all and is fully invested on wrestling rather than outside projects.

SUCCESSFUL STINT

While some returns have fallen short on the entertainment value, his most recent run is one that will live long in the memory as he was forced to stick around for much longer than anticipated.

Feuds with AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and Kevin Owens not only helped him become United States Champion, but he was able to get the simplest of things over in the company, ranging from catchphrases such as stupid idiot, to his list as well as his scarves.

However, all good things must come to an end and Jericho is now on tour with his band Fozzy and hasn’t exactly ruled out a return as he’s advertised to compete again when WWE tours Japan.

Uproxx magazine recently caught up with Jericho where he revealed the exact moment he knew it was time to end his latest WWE run – the second he went from heel to face.

Despite portraying a villain, fans loved Jericho and it was difficult to boo him and they even wanted to be added to the list when he did become a face.

FACE TURN

He also added that if he remained a face and stayed in WWE, then fans would eventually turn on him despite the fact that he still had fun; but you can only deal with contrasting opinions so much.

He said: “And like I said, for this one, I knew that it was time to go because you get to a certain level, then you turn babyface.

“And then that’s where you start having problems, because with the babyface you either win the title and you’re John Cena, or you start going down through the ranks.

“And that wouldn’t work for me, for this character, with the Jericho character. I’ve always been better as a heel. That’s my wheelhouse.”

You can’t argue with that, despite eventually turning face it’s his heel work which is the most memorable, even if fans sympathised with him when the Festival of Friendship went awry.

