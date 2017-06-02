Dana White on "Mighty Mouse" turning down TJ Dillashaw superfight

Demetrious Johnson does not want to fight TJ Dillashaw in a superfight.

Johnson comes off of the biggest win of his career after defeating Wilson Reis in April to tie Anderson Silva's consecutive title defense record. The victory put "Mighty Mouse" at 10 consecutive title defenses at flyweight, as he remains the only 125-pound champion in the history of the promotion.

Another big match-up was set to go down in the lighter weight class, as UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was set to defend his belt against No. 1-ranked TJ Dillashaw. Unfortunately, Garbrandt was forced out of the bout with an injury, leaving Dillashaw without a dance partner.

Article continues below

Dillashaw then called for a UFC flyweight fight against Johnson instead, which "Mighty Mouse" declined. UFC President Dana White took to the UFC Unfiltered podcast to respond to Mighty Mouse's refusal of the bout and stated that it's crazy for him to decline the fight due to the fan interest (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“D.J. doesn’t want to fight him,” said White. “Why? It’s insanity. This is the first fight ever in D.J.’s history that he actually gets pay-per-view [points].

Article continues below

"He gets pay-per-view on this one and this is the first real fight people will care about and want to see on pay-per-view and he is refusing to fight T.J. Dillashaw.”

White then went on to explain why Dillashaw deserves a shot at the flyweight throne:

“If you look at Ray Borg right now, what’s he ranked five or six? The guy’s ranked five or six. T.J. Dillashaw is a former world champion, coming down from the weight class above, who’s next in line for the title shot there. Absolutely, he’s next in line if that’s what he wants.”

The UFC President then threw a shot at Johnson by stating that "Mighty Mouse" doesn't make the fights in the UFC - he does, and he will continue to push for the flyweight superfight:

“At the end of the day, you know how I am with that stuff, unfortunately for D.J. you don’t make the fights around here - I do.

"So that’s the fight we’re pushing for. That’s the fight. I talked to T.J. Dillashaw yesterday. That’s the fight he wants, he’s ready, he’s already cutting weight.”

What are your thoughts on White's comments towards arguably the greatest champion in UFC history? Will the fight between Johnson and Dillashaw go down? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms