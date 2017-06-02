Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

|.

NBA stars gets roasted in a new episode of Mean Tweets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

NBA Mean Tweets are arguably the best thing on late night television for hoops fans, a hilarious segment every time Jimmy Kimmel decides to bring in his basketball buddies. 

It's a side-splitting few minutes that cut to the chase. Several NBA players sit in front of a camera and are given tweets from actual users that roast them. They read it, shrug off the insult, and the audience gets to enjoy a hearty laugh. It's all in good fun, and NBA players are good sports about it. 

The latest edition has a host of NBA stars and even some in-studio personalities. Magic Johnson, Paul George and Shaquille O'Neal are just a few of the basketball personalities who stopped by Kimmel's LA studio to read random rude roasts about themselves. 

Here's NBA Mean Tweets vol. 5, courtesy of the official Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube account. Enjoy a good laugh as we head into the weekend:

There are so many hilarious moments that it's hard to pick the best one. Paul George being told he has the trade value of a half-eaten bag of crackers has to be in consideration for top mean tweet, though:

p1bhla0s5j1rkqp1okc1dfb1tmh9.jpg

The burn on Magic Johnson is hilarious as well. Magic, despite how successful he's been away from the court since retiring, is notorious for tweeting some questionable things. That habit has slowed down since he took over the Los Angeles Lakers' front office, though.

This left one tweeter inspired. If Magic can move into leading the Lakers, anyone can achieve anything:

p1bhlaa67m1uu3tj71c4j1ckc1r9nj.jpg

They weren't all  good roasts, though. There's always the occasional corny joke that just doesn't translate from tweet to television, like Joel Embiid being told he has the IQ of a squirrel. Embiid was not impressed:

p1bhladhntttomp23rn1pof1ng6l.jpg

The NBA's popularity has been on the rise, and late night TV has steadily taken advantage of the numerous star personalities that grace the hardwood. It's a great way for the league to cross over to mainstream audiences as well. 

Clearly the audience eats the content up, racking over 500,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of being published. When a new NBA Mean Tweets is released, fans seek it out in droves. 

Another edition of Mean Tweets is in the books, with some good laughs to be had by all and a Lakers fan base wondering where they can find some crackers to send to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for PG13. 

Topics:
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Magic Johnson
LA Lakers

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

Former WWE Diva reveals if she'd ever return to the WWE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

The real reason Rusev hasn't returned to WWE on SmackDown LIVE

What Mohamed Salah said about Liverpool when he rejected them for Chelsea in 2014

What Mohamed Salah said about Liverpool when he rejected them for Chelsea in 2014

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

Backstage news on if Alexa Bliss is taking heat for terrible segment on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again