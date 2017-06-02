NBA Mean Tweets are arguably the best thing on late night television for hoops fans, a hilarious segment every time Jimmy Kimmel decides to bring in his basketball buddies.

It's a side-splitting few minutes that cut to the chase. Several NBA players sit in front of a camera and are given tweets from actual users that roast them. They read it, shrug off the insult, and the audience gets to enjoy a hearty laugh. It's all in good fun, and NBA players are good sports about it.

The latest edition has a host of NBA stars and even some in-studio personalities. Magic Johnson, Paul George and Shaquille O'Neal are just a few of the basketball personalities who stopped by Kimmel's LA studio to read random rude roasts about themselves.

Here's NBA Mean Tweets vol. 5, courtesy of the official Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube account. Enjoy a good laugh as we head into the weekend:

There are so many hilarious moments that it's hard to pick the best one. Paul George being told he has the trade value of a half-eaten bag of crackers has to be in consideration for top mean tweet, though:

The burn on Magic Johnson is hilarious as well. Magic, despite how successful he's been away from the court since retiring, is notorious for tweeting some questionable things. That habit has slowed down since he took over the Los Angeles Lakers' front office, though.

This left one tweeter inspired. If Magic can move into leading the Lakers, anyone can achieve anything:

They weren't all good roasts, though. There's always the occasional corny joke that just doesn't translate from tweet to television, like Joel Embiid being told he has the IQ of a squirrel. Embiid was not impressed:

The NBA's popularity has been on the rise, and late night TV has steadily taken advantage of the numerous star personalities that grace the hardwood. It's a great way for the league to cross over to mainstream audiences as well.

Clearly the audience eats the content up, racking over 500,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours of being published. When a new NBA Mean Tweets is released, fans seek it out in droves.

Another edition of Mean Tweets is in the books, with some good laughs to be had by all and a Lakers fan base wondering where they can find some crackers to send to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for PG13.