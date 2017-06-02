Jimmy Butler's future with the Chicago Bulls is one of the biggest stories in the NBA, with trade rumors swirling around the league at the trade deadline in February.

Rumors have quieted down since, but they're sure to be rumblings as the NBA Draft inches closer. The potential of a blockbuster deal being swung by one of the teams at the top of the draft always creates speculation that at least one superstar will be on the move.

Butler's remained one of the most talked about superstar trade targets, mostly due to reports of Butler not being happy with the direction of the roster and the Bulls' being non-committal about how available he is or isn't. There were enough rumors this year that people have begun questioning if he really is available or the right price.

Butler is the latest NBA star to join Jimmy Kimmel's late night show, following the footsteps of Paul George who was a guest on the show a few weeks prior. Kimmel, a self-admitting Los Angeles Lakers fan, had to poke the trade-talk bruise.

Kimmel asked the question on every Lakers fans mind: When is he making the jump to Los Angeles? Butler expertly euro-stepped around the question, saying he wasn't coming to the Lakers and explaining that he's grateful for the opportunities the Bulls have given him.

"I love Chicago so very much, and they took a chance in me in 2011 with the 30th pick, so I'm forever grateful," Butler said.

Butler may not have any plans on making his way to the Lakers, but what about a trade scenario where he ends up on the Boston Celtics? Boston has more than enough trade assets to make an enticing offer to Chicago and were the most heavily rumored team to be in pursuit of him.

Kimmel also asked for his thoughts on being traded and Butler once again navigated his way around a dicey question.

"Everybody always asks that, but I can't really control that. I signed however long I did with the Bulls, and what they decide to do is what they decide to do. I love it there, but like I always say, whatever organization I play for is always gonna get my all every single night

"And I'm fortunate enough for it to be the Chicago Bulls right now," Butler said.

Butler handled himself well, soaking in the Hollywood spotlight while not saying anything detrimental to his future with the Bulls. Chicago fans should breathe a sigh of relief with how focus the franchise's superstar is on giving all he can to the team that drafted him.