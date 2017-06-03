GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Conte.

Chelsea are considering one of the most surprising transfers of the summer

Gianluigi Buffon believes Chelsea can challenge in the Champions League next season - because Antonio Conte will add quality in the summer.

The only way Conte’s debut season at Stamford Bridge could have gone better is if the Blues had beaten Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

But Chelsea fans can’t complain: their team were head and shoulders above the rest as they cruised the Premier League title and will be back among the big boys in the Champions League.

And Buffon, who worked with Conte at Juventus, believes the English champions can go far in Europe under the passionate Italian.

"He can make Chelsea strong in Europe – that is for sure," Buffon told Mediaset, per the Evening Standard.

"They already have players like [Eden] Hazard who, for me, is already one of the top five players in the world, and this summer I'm sure they will bring in more quality.”

Buffon: 'Conte gets so much from his players'

Buffon, who will take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League this evening, added: “Much has been spoken about how passionate and fiery Conte can be, which is true, but the reality is he gets so much from his players because he gives so much.

"Next season, under Conte, I expect that Chelsea will be one of the big challengers in the Champions League.”

Conte has a hefty budget

The Telegraph reported last week that Roman Abramovich has given Conte a budget of £200 million to bring in the players he wants.

And you get the feeling that the 47-year-old will use most of it. Chelsea’s squad may be good enough to win the Premier League but it will need bolstering if the Blues want to compete with Real Madrid and co.

Chelsea could complete a surprising transfer

Convincing players to join shouldn’t be too difficult. The Daily Mail are reporting that Conte could be about to return to his old club to sign one of their standout players.

However, it’s not one of the players Conte coached during his three seasons in Turin. It’s Dani Alves.

According to the Mail, Chelsea are considering a move for the Brazilian right-back, whose future at Juventus is uncertain.

Conte has been made aware that Alves, who has 12 months remaining on his current deal, is potentially available to buy this summer.

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Alves has been brilliant for Juve

The Chelsea boss wants competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back and there is nobody better to provide that than Alves, who has cemented his status as the best right-sided defender in Europe this season.

Alves only joined the Old Lady from Barcelona last summer. The 34-year-old, who could complete the treble today, is also being monitored by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Dani Alves leave Juventus this summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

