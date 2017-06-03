David Goffin’s time at the French Open has been cut short after a freak incident during his third round match with Argentine Horacio Zeballos on Friday.

The 10th seed, who was leading 5-4 at the time, was forced to retire during the first set after suffering an ankle injury in the most bizarre fashion.

After chasing the ball down at the back of the court, Goffin’s right foot got caught beneath the rolled-up covers before he fell into the wall.

The Belgian stayed on the ground clutching his leg, but did actually manage to claim the point after Zeballos missed the overhead.

However, it only proved to be a tiny consolation as Goffin withdrew from the tournament soon after.

The 26-year-old was backed to cause some damage in the tournament after reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year before bowing out at the same stage at the Australian Open at the start of this year.

The Belgian also grabbed the headlines when beating Dominic Thiem and more notably world number two Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

You can watch the freak incident and injury in the video below.

Ouch. There was no way Goffin was recovering from that.

If you wanted another reason to see why he simply couldn't continue, just look at his ankle in the photo below.

With confidence high, Goffin claimed the scalp of Frenchman Paul-Henry Mathieu in the opening round of the French Open on Monday, before knocking out Serhiy Statkhovsky in the second two days later.

Unfortunately, it seemed luck was not on his side on Friday and the Belgian will be hoping the injury won’t jeopardise his chances of featuring at Wimbledon next month.

As of yet, there has been no word from Goffin or his camp regarding the injury.

As for Zeballos, he faces sixth seed Thiem, who was beaten by Goffin in Monte Carlo, in the fourth round, the first time the number 65 has reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament.

