GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

David Goffin at the French Open...

David Goffin forced to retire from French Open after freak injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Goffin’s time at the French Open has been cut short after a freak incident during his third round match with Argentine Horacio Zeballos on Friday.

The 10th seed, who was leading 5-4 at the time, was forced to retire during the first set after suffering an ankle injury in the most bizarre fashion.

After chasing the ball down at the back of the court, Goffin’s right foot got caught beneath the rolled-up covers before he fell into the wall.

Article continues below

The Belgian stayed on the ground clutching his leg, but did actually manage to claim the point after Zeballos missed the overhead.

However, it only proved to be a tiny consolation as Goffin withdrew from the tournament soon after.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

The 26-year-old was backed to cause some damage in the tournament after reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year before bowing out at the same stage at the Australian Open at the start of this year.

The Belgian also grabbed the headlines when beating Dominic Thiem and more notably world number two Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

You can watch the freak incident and injury in the video below.

Ouch. There was no way Goffin was recovering from that.

If you wanted another reason to see why he simply couldn't continue, just look at his ankle in the photo below.

With confidence high, Goffin claimed the scalp of Frenchman Paul-Henry Mathieu in the opening round of the French Open on Monday, before knocking out Serhiy Statkhovsky in the second two days later.

Unfortunately, it seemed luck was not on his side on Friday and the Belgian will be hoping the injury won’t jeopardise his chances of featuring at Wimbledon next month.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

As of yet, there has been no word from Goffin or his camp regarding the injury.

As for Zeballos, he faces sixth seed Thiem, who was beaten by Goffin in Monte Carlo, in the fourth round, the first time the number 65 has reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Chris Jericho reveals the exact moment he knew he had to leave WWE

Chris Jericho reveals the exact moment he knew he had to leave WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again