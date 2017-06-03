GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger gives biggest update yet on the futures of Ozil and Sanchez

The future of Arsenal certainly looks uncertain.

While the Gunners managed to end their season on a high with an FA Cup triumph, the 2016-17 campaign must be viewed as a disappointment. After all, the unfamiliar territory of the Europa League beckons for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

Furthermore, the club have gone against the wishes of a great number of fans by prolonging the contract of the aforementioned Frenchman. Whether supporters like it or not, he’ll be sticking around for another two years at least.

One of the biggest concerns raised by this air of uncertainty regards the club’s finest assets – Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The pair were snapped up from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, establishing themselves as the biggest talents in the Arsenal squad. Talents, it should be added, that deserve Champions League football.

Equally, it has regularly been stated that Wenger remaining would upset fans but go a long way in securing the futures of Sanchez and Ozil. Besides, the manager played a large role in the pair signing for the club in the first place.

It’s a tricky situation and it’s hard to know which way either player is leaning. What is for sure, though, is that the club needs to offer the pair new contracts with the duo having just one year left on their respective deals.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have offered Sanchez a contract worth a maximum of £300,000 and Ozil an offer worth £250,000. It would see the Gunners push their wage expenditure to new levels.

Given their talent however, it certainly seems worth it.

With all the confusion and lack of certainty around both of their situations, it is of course important to consider the view of Wenger. Contrary to the line of transfer rumours, he seems rather sure of the plans of the pair.

Speaking to beIn Sports, the 67-year-old categorically ruled out the possibility of either Sanchez or Ozil turning their back on the Emirates. The interview can be seen below:

For the manager of a side that whimpered to fifth place and crashed out of Europe with a 10-2 aggregate defeat, he proves surprisingly confident. It can only be imagined that Wenger knows something we don’t.

After all, the bottom line is that both players could have better offers on the table. Sanchez, in particular, has been repeatedly linked with Bayern Munich and any such offers would likely test his allegiances to Wenger.

Arsenal fans will be hoping their manage is right in this case, though. For all their annoyance with their boss, they could have nothing but respect for him if he can secure new contracts for their star midfielder and forward.

That being said, he could give them both 10-year deals and a ‘Wenger Out’ banner would rear its head, somewhere.

Do you think Arsenal were right to give Arsene Wenger a new contract? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Alexis Sanchez
Arsene Wenger
