Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he knew he'd always do one thing before Lionel Messi

Football News
It's been a strong 12 months for Cristiano Ronaldo. Off the back of winning the Champions League last season, he went on to add the European Championship, La Liga and the Ballon d'Or to his ever increasing collection of titles.

This weekend he has the opportunity to grown that list even further by beating Juventus to a second consecutive Champions League title, something that hasn't been done since the European Cup changed to its current format.

Having won so much in one year has since led the Portuguese megastar to set targets for himself. In the Champions League, he already has 100 goals to his name, something that he had been looking t achieve at the start of the season and something, more crucially, he believed he would do before Lionel Messi could.

The 32-year-old reached the landmark when he hit a hat trick in the quarter-final meeting with Bayern Munich, which he then topped up with another in the next round against cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid.

And according to a report in the Daily Mail, the former Manchester United ace never doubted himself in reaching his target.

"I always believed I would be the first player in Champions League history to score 100 goals," he said ahead of the Champions League final clash with Juventus.

"I did it. It was a goal that I set myself at the beginning of the season and, thanks to God, I achieved it. I would obviously like to thank all my team-mates, the coach, all the staff and all the Real Madrid fans."

Ronaldo has hit 40 goals in all competitions this season, and will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday night.

And his manager, Zinedine Zidane was quick to heap praise on his key player, stating that Ronaldo would have surpassed him on the pitch if they'd been playing during the same era.

"Ronaldo, no doubt," he said.

"He scores goals and that's most important.

"I used to play quite well but scoring goals was not my speciality. I was better at assists. I scored some important goals but not as many as him."

Topics:
La Liga
Zinedine Zidane
UEFA Champions League
Football

