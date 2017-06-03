Bad news, Manchester United fans. Real Madrid are readying another move for David de Gea.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who claim that Los Blancos will launch their pursuit of the Spanish goalkeeper next week.

Man United probably won’t make things easy for the Champions League finalists, and nor should they. De Gea’s contract runs out in 2019 and Manchester City’s purchase of Ederson from Benfica for £35 million means the Red Devils are in a position to demand anything around £70m for their No.1.

Real Madrid take on Juventus in the final of the European competition in Cardiff this season and their attentions will turn towards their summer recruitment process after the match.

The Spanish champions are eager to avoid a repeat of their failed move for De Gea in 2015, which broke down in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

It left Keylor Navas as the club’s No.1 ‘keeper. The Costa Rican hasn’t been the consistent presence Real have wanted between the sticks and so it’s no surprise that they’re ready to go back in for De Gea.

Reasons for concern for Man United

It may appear that Man United will hold all the leverage if and when negotiations take place. There’s the contract, the return to the Champions League and the fact that the 26-year-old hasn’t publicly expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford.

But the picture isn’t quite as rosy as that. There’s perhaps not a more attractive club to play for right now than Madrid and turning them down will prove incredibly difficult.

And while United are confident that De Gea will stay, the Mail’s report adds some points that should concern the club.

What De Gea told friends after Pogba and Zlatan signed

They claim that the ‘keeper has been left frustrated by the level of performance in the Premier League, where they finished sixth, and was also disappointed not to play in the semi-final and final of the Europa League.

De Gea told friends last August, after the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the transfer window, that he expected United to challenge for the title.

Victories in the EFL Cup and Europa League finals weren’t enough to stop De Gea from thinking Jose Mourinho’s side could have achieved more in the league.

One thing that is for sure is that De Gea wouldn’t have to worry about finishing sixth if he joined Madrid.

