There are so many reasons to tune into the Champions League final this weekend. Watching two giants of European football go at it in the end-of-season showpiece is of course the main one, while others could be hoping to see Gianluigi Buffon finally get his hands on the elusive trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be hoping to cap off a stunningly successful 12 months by claiming his second consecutive title and others might just be hoping to see a solid game whatever the result.

However, for Jose Mourinho, there is only one reason he will be watching and that's to keep an eye on potential transfer target Raphael Varane.

The Special One recently claimed that he would be taking a break from football over the next few weeks having completed his first season in charge at Manchester United, but he is hoping to reunite with the France international at Old Trafford.

Mourinho gave the 24-year-old his chance in the Madrid side when he signed him from Lens as a talented youngster, but the Frenchman has struggled with injuries this term.

But that hasn't stopped Mourinho from wanting to bring him to Manchester, as he looks for some top class additions to his own ailing defence.

All season, the Red Devils have had to use makeshift defenders as injuries to the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly have blighted their campaign.

Real are still reportedly interested in United goalkeeper David de Gea, and according to the Daily Mirror, Mourinho is hoping to capitalise on that interest by offering a deal worth £50m plus a player to the Spanish giants.

However, United are remaining strongly linked with Burnley centre-back Michael Keane as well as Benfica's Victor Lindelöf, while Varane could be first choice at Madrid next term as experienced Portuguese international Pepe is likely to move on to Italy.

But Real are determined to pay no less than £50million for de Gea, who also isn't expected to push for an exit now that United have secured their way back into the Champions League next term.

