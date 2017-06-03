GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

The one player Jose Mourinho will be watching during the Champions League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are so many reasons to tune into the Champions League final this weekend. Watching two giants of European football go at it in the end-of-season showpiece is of course the main one, while others could be hoping to see Gianluigi Buffon finally get his hands on the elusive trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be hoping to cap off a stunningly successful 12 months by claiming his second consecutive title and others might just be hoping to see a solid game whatever the result.

However, for Jose Mourinho, there is only one reason he will be watching and that's to keep an eye on potential transfer target Raphael Varane.

Article continues below

The Special One recently claimed that he would be taking a break from football over the next few weeks having completed his first season in charge at Manchester United, but he is hoping to reunite with the France international at Old Trafford.

Mourinho gave the 24-year-old his chance in the Madrid side when he signed him from Lens as a talented youngster, but the Frenchman has struggled with injuries this term.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

But that hasn't stopped Mourinho from wanting to bring him to Manchester, as he looks for some top class additions to his own ailing defence.

All season, the Red Devils have had to use makeshift defenders as injuries to the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly have blighted their campaign.

Real are still reportedly interested in United goalkeeper David de Gea, and according to the Daily Mirror, Mourinho is hoping to capitalise on that interest by offering a deal worth £50m plus a player to the Spanish giants.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

However, United are remaining strongly linked with Burnley centre-back Michael Keane as well as Benfica's Victor Lindelöf, while Varane could be first choice at Madrid next term as experienced Portuguese international Pepe is likely to move on to Italy.

But Real are determined to pay no less than £50million for de Gea, who also isn't expected to push for an exit now that United have secured their way back into the Champions League next term.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Raphael Varane
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Rey Mysterio explains what stopped him from joining Impact wrestling

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Jinder Mahal responds to fans who say that he's on steroids

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Lionel Messi is opening his very own theme park in China - the plans are hilarious

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Chris Jericho reveals the exact moment he knew he had to leave WWE

Chris Jericho reveals the exact moment he knew he had to leave WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again