There are three things guaranteed in life – death, taxes and David de Gea being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

That’s certainly how things seem, anyway.

The Spaniard has risen to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world across his six-year at Manchester United yet has never appeared truly settled at Old Trafford. As a result, links with Real have simply never gone away.

United can, after all, consider themselves lucky that De Gea has remained on their books as long as he has. In 2015, a move to the Bernabeu seemed a question of when not if, only for a deal to fall through at the last minute.

Nevertheless, many supporters assumed the arrival of Jose Mourinho and now the recapture of Champions League football would change that. While the impacts of those on the player are unclear, they certainly haven’t quelled the rumours.

Besides, Real have every right to be interested. De Gea is arguably the best shot stopper in world football and the physicality of the Premier League has matured him into an accomplished cross claimer.

His importance to United was no more apparent than in his capture of three club Player of the Year awards in as many years between 2014 and 2016.

Moreover, for all of Keylor Navas’ quality, the Costa Rican isn’t representative of a side that has capture the Champions League twice in the past three years. This is the club that had Iker Casillas between their sticks for over a decade, after all.

In spite of all that however, one man who proves skeptical over the move is Cristiano Ronaldo. Los Blancos’ star man certainly didn’t rule out a transfer but put a comprehensive dampener on the club’s summer in general.

Speaking to La Sexta, the 32-year-old stated: "Keylor Navas is Real Madrid's goalkeeper. De Gea is a very good keeper but he is at United.

"They talk about 50,000 footballers every year and they are always the same. Of the players they talk about, maybe one or two will arrive and that's it."

It’s fair to say he’s rather pessimistic. That being said, he certainly has a point with Real Madrid, given their stature, being linked with tens of players across the summer transfer window.

Given the persistence of De Gea’s mentioning, though, it must beg the question as to whether he proves the exception. It would certainly take a hearty bid from Real and the Spaniard to sever his Atletico allegiances to do so.

Even the offer of Raphael Varane might not be enough but until a conclusion is reached, it seems De Gea to Real will be the transfer rumour that just won’t die. Jose Mourinho could be in for a long summer.

