Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor. Is it a legitimate fight, or a cash grab?

Well, Mike Tyson has given his verdict on the fight in an interview with Sirius XM channel 93.

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has added his voice to the ever-growing chorus of disapproval among the boxing fraternity about the McGregor – Mayweather fight.

Iron Mike, whilst believing that the fight is ridiculous, has not gone as far as Oscar De La Hoya or Sugar Ray Leonard, who both said that the fight, if it were to happen, would tarnish the sport.

Sugar Ray Leonard has also voiced his disapproval about the fight, believing that true boxing fans would disown any fight – though he did concede that it would be popular with casual sports fans.

For Tyson, the only way it would ruin boxing is if McGregor actually properly boxes Mayweather in the ring instead of using his MMA skills.

“No, I don't believe it can ruin boxing at all," Tyson said.

“Only way it can ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he's going to look really ridiculous boxing him.

“But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting. McGregor doesn't win in a boxing match.”

Tyson’s comments about the fight came after Conor McGregor’s friend Abner Lloveras told an American TV channel that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor has a date.

“The big news that I want to tell you is that the fight between McGregor and Mayweather has a date. It will be in September.”

So, the fight now has a date, even with the growing discontent and questions of the fights legitimacy – especially as the WBA has disowned anything to do with it and boxing legends voicing their disapproval left, right, and centre.

Whilst Iron Mike does have his concerns about the make-up of the bout (will it be a boxing match or a mash-up of the two disciplines?), Tyson does believe that the bout will be very lucrative for the fighters.

“People will pay for anything.

“If two people are fighting, people will pay for it.”

