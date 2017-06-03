GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Mike Tyson.

Iron Mike Tyson gives his opinion on Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor. Is it a legitimate fight, or a cash grab?

Well, Mike Tyson has given his verdict on the fight in an interview with Sirius XM channel 93.

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has added his voice to the ever-growing chorus of disapproval among the boxing fraternity about the McGregor – Mayweather fight.

Article continues below

Iron Mike, whilst believing that the fight is ridiculous, has not gone as far as Oscar De La Hoya or Sugar Ray Leonard, who both said that the fight, if it were to happen, would tarnish the sport.

Sugar Ray Leonard has also voiced his disapproval about the fight, believing that true boxing fans would disown any fight – though he did concede that it would be popular with casual sports fans.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

For Tyson, the only way it would ruin boxing is if McGregor actually properly boxes Mayweather in the ring instead of using his MMA skills.

“No, I don't believe it can ruin boxing at all," Tyson said.

“Only way it can ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he's going to look really ridiculous boxing him.

“But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting. McGregor doesn't win in a boxing match.”

Dana Carvey And Jon Lovitz Comedy Residency At The Foundry Inside SLS Las Vegas

Tyson’s comments about the fight came after Conor McGregor’s friend Abner Lloveras told an American TV channel that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor has a date.

“The big news that I want to tell you is that the fight between McGregor and Mayweather has a date. It will be in September.”

So, the fight now has a date, even with the growing discontent and questions of the fights legitimacy – especially as the WBA has disowned anything to do with it and boxing legends voicing their disapproval left, right, and centre.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Whilst Iron Mike does have his concerns about the make-up of the bout (will it be a boxing match or a mash-up of the two disciplines?), Tyson does believe that the bout will be very lucrative for the fighters.

“People will pay for anything.

“If two people are fighting, people will pay for it.” 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again