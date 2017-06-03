GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gianluigi Buffon.

The man Juventus want to succeed Gianluigi Buffon is ridiculously bad

Like Francesco Totti last weekend, when the time comes for Gianluigi Buffon to step aside and call it a day there won't be a dry eye in the house. For many fans, the legendary goalkeeper has been around forever and the game won't be the same without him.

But at the age of 39, the clock is ticking and he won't have long left. He himself has stated that he wants to travel to next summer's World Cup, but after that, he might feel as though there is nothing left for him to achieve.

With that in mind, Juventus will need to start planning for his eventual departure as he'll be leaving some big gloves to fill.

And according to a report in The Sun, the Italian champions have already begun to do just that and have a rather unusual name in mind to step into the breech.

Wojciech Szczesny has just spent two seasons on loan with Italian rivals Roma but had been expected to return to Arsenal this summer, though it now seems he could be making an eventual return to Serie A.

According to the report, the Polish international is in line to sign a pre-contract agreement in Turin where he will be moulded into Buffon's long-term successor when he finally calls it a day.

This means that he would spend next season back at the Emirates, where he would battle it out for the second choice goalkeeper role with David Ospina before heading to Juve to take over from the legendary Italian.

Petr Cech will remain Arsenal's first choice stopper and Szczesny will have his work cut out for him if he wants to get regular game time over the next 12 months.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-ROMA

The 27-year-old was wanted by Roma on a permanent deal, while the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan had also registered interest.

His deal at Arsenal runs for one more year, but the Gunners have intimated that they are not going to renew his deal beyond the end of next season.

But surely, with all the options available, Szczesny represents one of the stranger choices available to a club of Juve's considerable stature.

Topics:
Wojciech Szczesny
Juventus
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
AS Roma

