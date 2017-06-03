Sean Bratches, F1’s marketing chief, has said that he is working with sporting boss Ross Brawn to draw next season's calendar and has said that France and Germany will re-join the F1 circuit whilst Malaysia departs.

Oh, and the F1 season will contain more than 21 races instead of the current 20.

The reason for these changes?

Re-establishing the F1 with its formally core audiences, such as Europe, whilst expanding into new markets such as United States, Asia, and Latin America.

Speaking to AutoSport.com about the plans, Sean Bratches said: "We want to work in partnership with our teams in terms of determining where we go.

"But our view is that we'd like to go above 21 and we want to be a little bit more proactive and go on the offensive in terms of the markets where we go.

"I've got an economic impact study in the marketplace right now to really understand the benefits of bringing the Formula 1 circus to a city, a country, a municipality, a principality.

"So as we start identifying an optimal calendar in optimal regions, we can go down and sit with cities and make our case as opposed to what has been a little bit more reactive to bids coming in."

Teams have raised concerns about further calendar changes before and it is something Bratches acknowledges.

He understands that a longer schedule will take its toll and admitted that F1’s new owners Liberty Media will have figure out how to make it work for everyone.

“Work closely with our partners on the team front to find out what the high water mark is and what makes sense for everyone".

The F1 marketing chief also believed that less back-to-back race weekends could potentially help, though it would mean either a shorter winter or summer break for the drivers and F1 teams.

"We don't want to have too many back-to-backs.

"We're trying to align these things better by territory - the European races, the American races, the Asian races - but it gets difficult in terms of the weather and managing contractual guardrails."

Whilst better alignment of GP races might be a good thing, you could, for example, place the European races in one race block and then have the America races in another and so on and so forth.

Already this year there were questions asked about the condition of Lewis Hamilton when he was heard on Mercedes-AMG’s team radio sounding out of breath during the Spanish GP and that was only race five.

