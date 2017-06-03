GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa close to securing January exit from Chelsea – but not to China

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann has put pen-to-paper on a new deal with Atletico Madrid, putting to bed one of the hottest transfer rumours of recent times, and reports indicate that the Spanish club are already looking to secure more top class attacking talent.

France international Griezmann has been a long-term target for some of Europe’s top clubs, with interest heating up after his fantastic performances at the European Championships in 2016.

He is undoubtedly a world-class player, capable of breaking into almost any team on the planet, and with Atletico failing to win any silverware this season the talk was that he would be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window.

Article continues below

Manchester United have done nothing to hide their interest in the 26-year-old, and in recent weeks it was looking increasingly likely that he would be joining compatriots Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

But the hopes of United fans were crushed as it was revealed he has decided to accept the offer put on the table three weeks ago by his current employers, a deal which sees him up his wages again only three months after signing his last improved contract.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

He reaffirmed his commitment to the club by tweeting: “Now more than ever. Atletico. All of us together.”

The announcement comes in the wake of confirmation that a transfer embargo will prevent Atletico from signing any players in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s a huge statement of intent for the club, and it’s believed the retention of Greizmann will boost their chances of attracting some big names come January, with Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Sevilla’s Vitolo and Malaga’s former Barcelona forward Sandro all high on their wish list, according to AS.

FBL-WC-2018-PAR-FRA

The Costa deal, in fact, already looks highly likely, as he has previously stated Atleti are the only club who could tempt him away from Chelsea, with many outlets claiming that a deal is already on the cards.

That spells bad news for Chelsea, who may have been beaten to the punch in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku as a first-choice replacement for Costa, with Manchester United reportedly placing a bid for the Everton hitman which could be worth a staggering £90m.

Despite winning the title, it’s a worrying time to be a Chelsea fan, as United’s rumoured £100m deal for Gareth Bale could pave the way for Real Madrid to go after their star man Eden Hazard.

Fans of the Stamford Bridge club will be praying for something concrete after rumours emerged that Costa could sign a new deal in the near future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again