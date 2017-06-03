Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev wants a shot at Anthony Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title, insisting that he'd be able to defeat both AJ and Wladimir Klitschko after watching their fight at Wembley Stadium.

The Bulgarian has spent the last year training to fight Anthony Joshua and has no intention of stepping aside for a Joshua-Klitschko rematch.

His promoter Kalle Sauerland explained to Boxingnewsonline: “It was a great fight, super for boxing. It was a great advert for the sport.

“As a fan I’d like to see it again but as Kubrat Pulev’s promoter I’m not too happy about that… I look after my guy, that’s what I’m there to do.

“At the end of the day I’ve got to make sure Kubrat Pulev’s looked after in terms of getting his fight.

“One thing I’m happy about, if they go again, if they allow the rematch to be the next fight, I’m very confident that he gets the winner, who I fully expect to be Anthony Joshua and we’ll have Joshua-Pulev.

“That’s the fight that Kubrat really wants. He was offered it. He was offered it as a voluntary. He turned it down. He knows that he gets better terms as a mandatory.

“In the name of boxing I would understand a decision against us, as Kubrat Pulev’s promoter of course we don’t. At the end we have to accept what the IBF decides.”

Sauerland believes that a Joshua-Klitschko rematch is highly likely, and whilst as a boxing fan he would be happy to see another fight between the pair, as Pulev’s promoter, he is not interested in it.

The German would want assurances that if a rematch did go ahead, then whatever the result, Pulev is next in line to challenge for the title.

Seems fair enough.

Though, Sauerland also told boxingnewsonline.com that boxers of the calibre of Joshua and Klitschko don’t put their belts up for grabs regularly.

“Knowing fighters of that pedigree, they generally don’t give up belts, especially not the first one,” said the boxing promoter.

Pulev has been chopping at the bit for his chance at the heavyweight title, and he has been training for a fight with the 27-year-old Joshua for the past year, although in his last fight he did not look that great.

"He’s working towards it. He didn’t look great in his last fight. There’s a reason for that. It’s a very difficult space for him to be in at the moment.

“It’s very difficult for a fighter against a guy who isn’t actually bad, Kevin Johnson can actually fight don’t forget, it’s a very difficult place to be. Whatever fight we make now, if it’s a keep busy opponent for Kubrat it’s a difficult challenge."

