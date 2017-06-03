GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil says one thing has made Sergio Ramos one of history's best defenders

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil has fond memories of his time with Real Madrid. If certain reports are to be believed, he never wanted to leave.

It was in the Spanish capital where he cemented his status as one of Europe's most creative forces as an attacking midfielder and Arsenal couldn't believe their luck when he opted to sign for them back in 2013.

He made a lot of powerful friends at the Bernabeu, and ahead of this weekend's Champions League final he has paid tribute to one of them in the shape of Sergio Ramos.

Article continues below

Ramos has been in phenomenal form this season, hitting an impressive 10 goals across all competitions from the heart of the Madrid defence.

These goals have often come at crucial moments in the season and have gone a long way to helping the club secure the league title as well as make their way to the Champions League final. His record in finals is exceptional, too, having found the net in both the 2014 and 2016 victories.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

And it is because of these goals that Ozil thinks will elevate the 31-year-old to being remembered as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game.

“[Important goals are] what characterises him. He’s not one of the best central defenders in the world, or in the history of football, for no reason," he told Arsenal Player (via Goal).

“He just wants to be successful and you see on the pitch that he never gives up, right until the last second where some players might say: ‘Oh, it’s over.’

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAINING

“But his attitude [is that] he’s always there for the team and I’m pleased for him when he scores a goal and is successful.”

Make no mistake, Ramos is also excellent at performing his defensive duties, too, and the side look less organised when he is missing.

However, he can lose his composure at times and has been known to get himself sent off in crucial moments, something he'll be looking to avoid on Saturday evening.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again