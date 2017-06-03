GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Andrea Pirlo.

The Real Madrid star Juventus wanted to replace Andrea Pirlo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus will have to keep Isco quiet if they want to lift the Champions League in Cardiff, but he could have been Real Madrid’s problem if the Italian giants had got their way.

The club were keeping tabs on the Spaniard five years ago after he broke onto the scene at Malaga, but were put off by his €35million euro release clause.

“Isco is not on the market,” said Mario Husillos, Malaga’s director of football at the time, “We want him to remain here.”

Article continues below

The price tag, however, was not a problem for Real Madrid, who shelled out to bring the prodigy to the Bernabeu just a year later.

Juve’s reported interest in the playmaker was confirmed in 2014 when Massimiliano Allegri took charge at the club, saying:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

“Juventus will need to evolve without [Andrea] Pirlo.

“I would like to sign a creative and flashy player who provides stability to our squad, such as Isco from [Real] Madrid.”

It took a while for Isco to establish himself in the Madrid first team, with a lack of game time prompting rumours that he could look to move elsewhere during the summer transfer window of 2016.

Once again, Juventus found themselves in the mix, with Isco’s father – also his agent – confirming the interest to Marca.

“Yes, Juventus are interested but they haven’t submitted at official offer,” he said.
“My son wants to stay at Real, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALAGA-REALMADRID

Failure to make a bid could come back to haunt the Old Lady, as Isco has become a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and Allegri says he gives Madrid an unpredictability they don’t get from Gareth Bale.

“Bale is fast and gives a lot of order to Real Madrid,” he said.

“Isco has had a great season and has grown a lot and makes Real Madrid more difficult to read.
“We’ve talked to the team. Bale’s very fast, has great speed and in open field he’s devastating – in three passes he can take it from one end of the pitch to the other.

“Isco is less predictable than Bale but he gives Madrid less defensive order.”

Juventus and Real Madrid have met 18 times previously in the Champions League, sharing the spoils equally with eight wins each and two draws, but Allegri says history is meaningless in the final.

He continued: “Statistic’s don’t count for anything tomorrow. It’s a one-off final.

“We need to be strong and confident in our abilities and play well from a technical and tactical point of view – and we need to be better than Real Madrid.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Isco
Juventus
Spain Football
Serie A
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again